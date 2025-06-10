West Michigan's Scenic Shore Is Quietly Lined With Idyllic Beach-Town Brews, Vineyards, And Distilleries

Michigan is a brew fan's dream state. At the home of the Detroit Tigers and Pistons, you can visit Bell's Brewery or drink Stroh's Beer, but to experience the true joy of the Wolverine State's tasty beverages, though — including liquor and wine, if that's your flavor — you'll want to head to West Michigan. The wines in particular are quite special there, thanks to the 50 different grapes grown around the many charming Michigan towns.

West Michigan's booze industry is celebrated with the annual International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, and it's no wonder why. The state aims to please hardcore beer and wine fans and casual drinkers alike. New flavors are presented seasonly and year-round, often in idyllic beach-towns and unique spaces. The Fox Barn Marketplace & Winery is a good example of the singular experience visitors can expect in Western Michigan. The wine bar is housed in a restored barn, which also sells local produce and "barn bites." It's an intimate spot on 1,800 acres of land and just one of the many eye-popping, thirst-quenching spots along the scenic shore.