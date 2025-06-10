West Michigan's Scenic Shore Is Quietly Lined With Idyllic Beach-Town Brews, Vineyards, And Distilleries
Michigan is a brew fan's dream state. At the home of the Detroit Tigers and Pistons, you can visit Bell's Brewery or drink Stroh's Beer, but to experience the true joy of the Wolverine State's tasty beverages, though — including liquor and wine, if that's your flavor — you'll want to head to West Michigan. The wines in particular are quite special there, thanks to the 50 different grapes grown around the many charming Michigan towns.
West Michigan's booze industry is celebrated with the annual International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, and it's no wonder why. The state aims to please hardcore beer and wine fans and casual drinkers alike. New flavors are presented seasonly and year-round, often in idyllic beach-towns and unique spaces. The Fox Barn Marketplace & Winery is a good example of the singular experience visitors can expect in Western Michigan. The wine bar is housed in a restored barn, which also sells local produce and "barn bites." It's an intimate spot on 1,800 acres of land and just one of the many eye-popping, thirst-quenching spots along the scenic shore.
West Michigan's beach town brews are in a league of their own
There are many interactive ways to drink your way across Michigan's scenic towns and beaches. On the shores of Lake Michigan, the Makers Trail Passport will guide you to over 40 breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries as you collect stamps to win prizes. Along the way, participate in trivia events, yoga classes, karaoke nights, and more. The experience typically runs from September through April.
Along the Michigan Beachtowns Craft Beverage Trail, visit dozens of spots throughout South Haven, Holland, Grand Haven, Muskegon, Saugatuck, Douglas, St. Joseph, Silver Lake, and Hart. Farther inland, close to Grand Rapids in Allendale, you can plan an evening at Trail Point Brewing, which hosts events year-round with food trucks, dune buggies, and live music. Some days celebrate tacos, other days pizza to go along with the cold ones. Trail Point Brewing offers beers inspired by other cities, too, such as Things We Don't Say, a West Coast IPA, and The MOBfather, a New England Double IPA. Another exceptional spot worth checking out is in Grand Haven, where there are over 25 beverages on tap at Odd Side Ales. The brewery's 44,000-square-foot facility also serves cocktails concocted with house-made ingredients — grains, fruits, and botanicals. Odd Side gets creative with its drinks, from a Mayan Mocha Stout to a current carrot cake-flavored beer.
Stroll around the West Michigan shoreline's Vineyards
Northern Michigan is a popular wine destination, but the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail is another experience to savor with its 15 stops, tasting rooms, and local red and white wines. There are around 10,000 acres of grapes around Western Michigan's shore. Harbor towns in the area provide visitors and locals with a variety of wine-infused events, including trivia nights, wine and painting events, and more at Filkins Vineyards in Coloma and Wine Down Fridays at the Bistro, Boulevard Inn in St. Joseph. Elsewhere, there's a two-hour tour of the state's oldest winery at St. Julian in Paw Paw, featuring an exclusive barrel tasting and wine tasting. Lastly, Lawton Ridge Winery also hosts wine and cheese pairing events and food truck days. The family-owned winery that produces savory cider, as well, and you can visit its tasting room in Kalamazoo.
Due to its lakes and favorable temperatures, plenty of European grapes grow well in Michigan; the state produces the eighth most grapes in the country, according to Michigan Wine Country. A glass of Chambourcin is highly recommended in Southwest Michigan's wine haven, where the grape's growing season lasts almost a month more than the rest of the state. The extended growing season allows this region to deliver quality dark or light wines. Chancellor — a red hybrid — is another wine that thrives in Southwest Michigan's climate and another locally recommended drink.