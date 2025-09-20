A Magical, Mesmerizing Tree Tunnel Is The Gateway To The Island Of Kauai's Verdant South Shore

The Tree Tunnel is only about a 15-minute drive from Kauai's Lihue Airport and as you pass through the tunnel you soon find yourself in the heart of Kaua'i's South Shore, a region known for its sunny climate and spectacular beaches. The first stop after the tunnel is Koloa, a small town rich in heritage, art galleries, and cute boutiques. Just beyond lies Poipu, a luxury destination mostly known for Poipu Beach, named America's Best Beach by The Travel Channel, but also for snorkeling with sea turtles or hiking the Mahaʻulepū Heritage Trail.

We recommend staying at The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort with saltwater lagoons and one of the best luaus on the island. For couples looking to unwind, Koa Kea Hotel & Resort offers a more intimate vibe with a top-rated spa. For families or travelers who prefer more privacy, Whalers Cove Oceanfront Resort provides condo-style suites of up to three bedrooms with full kitchens. Keep in mind that timing your trip is key to enjoying the Tree Tunnel and Kauai's South Shore at their best. The island is beautiful year-round, but the driest and sunniest weather, the best one for beach relaxation and hiking days, typically runs between April and October.

The Tree Tunnel reminds us that the journey can be just as special as the destination. So lower your windows, breathe in the eucalyptus scent in the air, and let yourself feel like you're being carried into a fantasy world.