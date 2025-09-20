Hollywood's Oldest Surviving Movie Studio Is A Museum Boasting A Treasure Trove Of Silver Screen Artifacts

Steeped in silver screen history, it's no secret that Hollywood is the film capital of the world. Revered as one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods, its cinematic legacy dates back to the city's humble yet rapidly growing beginnings when the first film studio (the no-longer-standing Nestor Studios) opened in 1911. Attracted by the diverse geographical landscapes and ever-sunny weather, Los Angeles appealed to filmmakers from across the globe, leading more studios to sprout up around the city, and quickly ushering in Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema.

Over a century later, the City of Angels is now home to 102 film and television studios and pumps out hundreds of movies a year. While historic movie palaces like Warner Bros., Paramount, and Universal Studios are still producing films (and offering famed studio tours), the cameras at Hollywood's oldest standing motion picture studio stopped rolling long ago. However, its legacy has yet to fade to black.

Hidden in plain sight across from the iconic Hollywood Bowl is the Hollywood Heritage Museum. Housed in a historic barn, you'd never know that Hollywood's first feature-length film was shot inside its weathered wooden walls, or that a collection of cinematic relics and iconic film costumes is on display year-round, comprising a one-of-a-kind vintage California attraction that's a paradise for film lovers (much like the vibrant Valley Relics Museum). If you love Old Hollywood history, the Hollywood Heritage Museum in LA is a hidden gem you can't afford to miss.