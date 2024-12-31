The One-Of-A-Kind Vibrant California Museum That Won A Coveted 'Best Of LA' Award

Lovingly described as a time capsule of Los Angeles in museum form and named one of LA Weekly's "Best of LA" winners in 2017, the Valley Relics Museum located in Van Nuys, California, is an homage to local history. Here, stories of Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley's nostalgic past are told through the lens of pop culture and material culture through its eclectic displays. Home to a robust collection of vintage neon signs of LA's beloved-but-defunct storefronts and restaurants, artifacts that speak to specific cultural moments in the Southland, and antique pieces of iconic hardware, the Valley Relics Museum is a one-of-a-kind vibrant California attraction.

Founded by longtime Valley resident Tommy Gelinas, the Valley Relics Museum is the spot to visit if you're looking for something a little off the beaten path from LA's traditional tourist track. The museum covers roughly 4,600 square feet of donated materials, most of which were saved from local residents or collectors who understood the value of the artifact's local history. In a series of neon-colored, brightly lit exhibits situated throughout an unconventional exhibition space in two airplane hangars, this museum at the crossroads of several San Fernando Valley towns promises to be one of the most unique places to visit during your LA holiday.