Florida's Ethereal Road That Winds Beneath A Spanish Moss Canopy Is One Of The Most Scenic Drives In The South

Florida is a dream destination for road trippers. Popular options include the Tamiami Trail (U.S. Highway 41), which offers fabulous views of the Everglades between Tampa and Miami, and the Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West, a drive to a tropical paradise on one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by water. Another excellent choice is the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, an ethereal road that winds beneath a Spanish moss canopy on Florida's east coast.

Officially designated as both a Florida Scenic Highway and a National Scenic Byway, the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail (OSLT) is a 34-mile route between Ormond Beach and Flagler Beach. Draped in Spanish moss, the beautiful road resembles a tunnel of towering oaks along some sections. Though there's been talk of new real estate construction in the area in recent years, the region is less commercially developed than many other areas of coastal Florida, adding to its quiet charm.

The journey takes you past natural scenery, including rivers, dunes, marshes, beaches, and creeks, and provides access to historic sites, including The Casements, the winter home of industrialist John D Rockefeller. Known as "the Jewel of Ormond Beach," the mansion is free to enter and open to visitors Monday through Saturday. The route also winds through three state parks — North Peninsula State Park, Bulow Creek State Park, and Tomoka State Park — offering opportunities for hiking, boating, and cycling. Learn more about the most breathtaking scenic drives in national parks, according to experts.