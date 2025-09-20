Florida's Ethereal Road That Winds Beneath A Spanish Moss Canopy Is One Of The Most Scenic Drives In The South
Florida is a dream destination for road trippers. Popular options include the Tamiami Trail (U.S. Highway 41), which offers fabulous views of the Everglades between Tampa and Miami, and the Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West, a drive to a tropical paradise on one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by water. Another excellent choice is the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, an ethereal road that winds beneath a Spanish moss canopy on Florida's east coast.
Officially designated as both a Florida Scenic Highway and a National Scenic Byway, the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail (OSLT) is a 34-mile route between Ormond Beach and Flagler Beach. Draped in Spanish moss, the beautiful road resembles a tunnel of towering oaks along some sections. Though there's been talk of new real estate construction in the area in recent years, the region is less commercially developed than many other areas of coastal Florida, adding to its quiet charm.
The journey takes you past natural scenery, including rivers, dunes, marshes, beaches, and creeks, and provides access to historic sites, including The Casements, the winter home of industrialist John D Rockefeller. Known as "the Jewel of Ormond Beach," the mansion is free to enter and open to visitors Monday through Saturday. The route also winds through three state parks — North Peninsula State Park, Bulow Creek State Park, and Tomoka State Park — offering opportunities for hiking, boating, and cycling. Learn more about the most breathtaking scenic drives in national parks, according to experts.
Plan your road trip on the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail
If it's water views and wildlife spotting you're after, you'll love the segment of Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail along State Road A1A, which runs parallel to the Atlantic coast. From December through April, it's possible to spot endangered North Atlantic right whales and humpback whales offshore, as a migration path cuts through the area, an important winter calving ground. And from May through September, marine turtles — including loggerhead, green, and leatherback — nest on the region's beaches.
Elsewhere on the scenic loop, head to Bulow Creek State Park on the Dixie Highway in Ormond Beach to explore the area's most romantic forests. In addition to wooded paths framed by Spanish moss, you'll have a chance to view one of the largest (and oldest) live oaks in the south, the famous Fairchild Oak, and walk on miles of forested trails. You'll soon understand why Bulow Creek is considered one of the most underrated state parks in Florida, according to reviews.
Base yourself at one of the route's endpoints for the best lodging and dining options. In Ormond Beach, enjoy a casual meal with ocean views at the Beach Bucket, then check into one of the waterfront hotels nearby, like Home2 Suites by Hilton Ormond Beach Oceanfront (from $119 per night). In Flagler Beach, stay at the adorable Island Cottage Inn (from $139 per night) and have lunch on the deck, with views of crashing waves, at Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill.