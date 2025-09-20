Florida's 'Gateway To The Springs' Is A Breathtaking Paradise With Otherworldly Blue Waters And A Lovely Downtown

Most out-of-state visitors flock to Florida's beaches and cities, overlooking the state's paradisal springs, which are hidden mostly in the central and northern parts of the state. But one of the world's largest concentrations of freshwater springs can actually be found right outside of Gainesville, Florida's best college city. High Springs, lovingly referred to as the "Gateway to the Springs," is Florida's natural paradise, whether you're looking to cave dive for an unforgettable adventure or simply relax in the cool waters (which are a temperate 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round).

Although High Springs is famous for its stunning turquoise waters, the city is also home to a quaint downtown area where you can peruse local boutiques or enjoy a quick bite to eat. Gainesville Regional Airport is around 30 minutes from High Springs by car, while the larger Jacksonville International Airport is about an hour-and-a-half away. For a unique glamping experience during your visit, stay at Postcard Cabins Gilchrist Springs. Just a few minutes away from Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park, a stay here is perfect for anyone looking to escape into nature and dive into the area's gorgeous blue pools.