Florida's 'Gateway To The Springs' Is A Breathtaking Paradise With Otherworldly Blue Waters And A Lovely Downtown
Most out-of-state visitors flock to Florida's beaches and cities, overlooking the state's paradisal springs, which are hidden mostly in the central and northern parts of the state. But one of the world's largest concentrations of freshwater springs can actually be found right outside of Gainesville, Florida's best college city. High Springs, lovingly referred to as the "Gateway to the Springs," is Florida's natural paradise, whether you're looking to cave dive for an unforgettable adventure or simply relax in the cool waters (which are a temperate 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round).
Although High Springs is famous for its stunning turquoise waters, the city is also home to a quaint downtown area where you can peruse local boutiques or enjoy a quick bite to eat. Gainesville Regional Airport is around 30 minutes from High Springs by car, while the larger Jacksonville International Airport is about an hour-and-a-half away. For a unique glamping experience during your visit, stay at Postcard Cabins Gilchrist Springs. Just a few minutes away from Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park, a stay here is perfect for anyone looking to escape into nature and dive into the area's gorgeous blue pools.
Enjoying the outdoors in High Springs
Florida has over 1,000 different springs, and some of its most otherworldly are right around High Springs. Poe Springs Park is a favorite for its transparent waters and tranquil atmosphere. Entrance is just $6 per vehicle from May through September — the rest of the year, it's free. If you're looking for some more adventure, the crystal-clear waters of Ginnie Springs are a prime spot for scuba diving and cave diving. To access its several dazzling springs and magical caverns, adult daily admission ranges from $20 to $25, with higher fees for scuba diving or camping.
Don't skip Ichetucknee Springs State Park, an ethereal tube, swim, and snorkel spot located around 20 minutes away from High Springs. Entry here is $6 per vehicle. "These springs are the perfect choice if you want to relax and admire the gorgeous view or run around and swim," says one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We all had an amazing time and can't wait for our next visit!"
What to do in Downtown High Springs
It's not just about the nature in High Springs. Downtown High Springs is quaint and historic, dotted with charming boutiques and local eateries. For an eclectic array of goods ranging from body products to artisan candles, head to Unique Notions. The Antiques Center is a must for all sorts of collectibles, ranging from kitchenware to books. Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies is a gem for locally made paintings, jewelry, and pottery. If you're up for some live theater, High Springs is even home to a local playhouse, which holds performances throughout the year.
The Great Outdoors Restaurant is one of High Springs' top eateries, serving an array of seafood dishes, burgers, steaks, and more. You can even enjoy some live music several nights a week. One reviewer on Yelp says, "So happy I finally got to experience this spot, and we're already looking forward to coming back. A must-visit if you're in the High Springs area." The family-owned High Springs Brewing Company is another High Springs staple, as the first craft brewery in the city.