Visit Washington's Olympic National Park During These Months To See The Iconic Salmon Jumping Up Waterfalls

Olympic National Park occupies almost 1 million acres in Washington's gorgeous and charming Pacific Northwest. This is a veritable Disneyland of gorgeous and lively ecosystems, one of which becomes a truly magical wildlife spectacle during September and October each year. This is when, at the aptly named Salmon Cascades, you can witness fastidious Coho salmon performing their annual migration upstream. They leap up the waterfalls, defying nature to find a place to spawn and reproduce.

You can visit the Salmon Cascades year-round, but these two months are when it earns its name. It's considered one of the best places in the Pacific Northwest to witness this natural phenomenon, as you can sit right on the Sol Duc River's edge and watch the salmon jumping up the small waterfalls. There's also a viewing platform, but if you want an up-close view, you're better off going down one of the trails to sit on the rocks along the river. From here, you can even see the salmon congregating downstream from the falls as they prepare for the arduous journey upstream.

The cascades are the final hurdle after these salmon have journeyed back from the Pacific Ocean along the Olympic National Park's shores to their birthplace in the river. This yearly spectacle has earned the Salmon Cascades a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor. "Love going here to see the salmon when it is the right time of year to do this. It's easy to get here and exciting to see the salmon," one traveler said on the platform.