Visit Washington's Olympic National Park During These Months To See The Iconic Salmon Jumping Up Waterfalls
Olympic National Park occupies almost 1 million acres in Washington's gorgeous and charming Pacific Northwest. This is a veritable Disneyland of gorgeous and lively ecosystems, one of which becomes a truly magical wildlife spectacle during September and October each year. This is when, at the aptly named Salmon Cascades, you can witness fastidious Coho salmon performing their annual migration upstream. They leap up the waterfalls, defying nature to find a place to spawn and reproduce.
You can visit the Salmon Cascades year-round, but these two months are when it earns its name. It's considered one of the best places in the Pacific Northwest to witness this natural phenomenon, as you can sit right on the Sol Duc River's edge and watch the salmon jumping up the small waterfalls. There's also a viewing platform, but if you want an up-close view, you're better off going down one of the trails to sit on the rocks along the river. From here, you can even see the salmon congregating downstream from the falls as they prepare for the arduous journey upstream.
The cascades are the final hurdle after these salmon have journeyed back from the Pacific Ocean along the Olympic National Park's shores to their birthplace in the river. This yearly spectacle has earned the Salmon Cascades a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor. "Love going here to see the salmon when it is the right time of year to do this. It's easy to get here and exciting to see the salmon," one traveler said on the platform.
How to see the salmon jumping at Olympic National Park
You can park close to the cascades along Sol Duc Hot Springs Road. From there, it's only 190 feet to the viewing platform and a little farther to the river's edge. The trail has some steep sections, but these are short and relatively easy to manage, and the whole trail is wheelchair-accessible. A picnic area and toilet are also nearby, so you can make a day of it with a packed lunch if you fancy.
To get to the Salmon Cascades, you'll need to drive deep into Olympic National Park. This drive takes about three hours from Seattle or five hours from Portland, where the nearest international airports are located. Travelers from out of state can fly into either airport and rent a car, but there are no public transit options for getting into and around the park. Pets aren't allowed at the waterfalls, and fishing is also off-limits to protect the salmon and their ecosystem.
If you want to stay longer than one day, you can pitch a tent or park your RV at one of the many campgrounds within the national park. Fairholme Campground is one of the closest to the Salmon Cascades, about 10 miles away on Lake Crescent. However, it closes after September 29 each year. You could also stay at Klahowya Campground, about 20 minutes away, or the Sol Duc Rainforest Retreat. The latter is located near the falls, hot springs, and forest walking trails. It offers pre-set glamping sites, RV spots, and tent-only areas tucked away amongst the trees. You could also stay in the famous "Twilight" town of Forks or book a room in Port Angeles, a small beach town that's the ideal gateway to Olympic National Park.