The Absolute Best Kid-Free Cruises For An Unforgettable Vacation, According To Frequent Cruisers

While Celebrity Cruises is not a fully adults-only line, it has carved out a space that feels very much like one — it's also one of the best-reviewed cruises in the Caribbean. Enter: The Retreat. A ship-within-a-ship, The Retreat is an exclusive area reserved for suite-class guests, offering everything from around-the-clock butler service to dining at Luminae, a suite-exclusive restaurant. The branding for The Retreat paints a clear picture: This area was designed with grown-ups in mind. The Retreat doesn't feature children at all on its main webpage, instead showcasing couples enjoying prime relaxation at the pool or enjoying time together in their upscale staterooms. The Retreat is an excellent option for those who may not be ready to dive into a totally adult-exclusive cruise — you'll still have access to all the other traditional cruise amenities on Celebrity's ships — but crave division from the noise of crowds. As one Redditor raved, "By day two we were greeted by name in Luminae and the food was superb. We loved that we had all the amenities of a large ship but were able to retreat to our own private space whenever we wanted to."

Reviews from travelers consistently center around how secluded and calm The Retreat feels. Passengers describe it as worth every penny for those looking for a quieter cruise experience without sacrificing the perks of a mainstream brand. While children are technically not banned from Celebrity ships, suites are often booked by couples on romantic getaways or retirees willing to splurge. The Retreat is available on multiple Celebrity vessels, including the Celebrity Beyond, which offers island itineraries to the Caribbean, the Aegean, and more. The Retreat strikes the perfect balance for those new to adults-only cruising. It's not officially "kid-free," but in practice, it often feels like it's exactly that.