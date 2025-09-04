The Popular Activity You're Not Allowed To Do On A Carnival Cruise Ship
Many cruise lines have casinos on board, but the casinos can be one of the biggest tourist traps to avoid on a cruise. Carnival Cruise Lines and its parent company have even been sued over alleged predatory actions towards gamblers on board. So if you are someone who likes to play cards and bet big, you might think you can just add a deck of cards or some dice to your packing list. That way, you could skip the casino altogether and just play with friends on your own. But you would be wrong. Independent onboard gambling for cash is not allowed, as one Carnival cruise passenger found out firsthand.
In a Facebook post shared by John Heald, senior cruise director and brand ambassador of Carnival Cruise Lines, he confirmed that "we do not allow gambling outside of the casino in any way, shape or form." This was in response to an anonymous complaint that a Carnival cruise staff member had shut down a dice game being played for cash stakes.
Cruise ship gambling is governed by international regulations
Running your own cash game while on a cruise vacation might seem like just innocent fun, but it's breaking international regulations. Your first infraction might not be enough to get you banned from a cruise line, but it's better not to risk it. And you're more than welcome to play whatever games you want, so long as you're not putting money on the table. And it's not just Carnival cruise ships; you can expect similar rules on other ships as well.
Cruises have strict guidelines in place for things like gambling on board. Along with not being able to gamble on your own, no one under 18 can even enter a casino or even play bingo on Carnival cruises, and you may not be able to gamble in the casino if your ship is at port.
It's not just gambling; cruise lines have regulations about all kinds of things, like what you can bring on board. Depending on the cruise line, things that will get confiscated if you try and bring them on a cruise include Bluetooth speakers, clothing steamers, and baby monitors.