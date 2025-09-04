The Popular Activity You're Not Allowed To Do On A Carnival Cruise Ship

Running your own cash game while on a cruise vacation might seem like just innocent fun, but it's breaking international regulations. Your first infraction might not be enough to get you banned from a cruise line, but it's better not to risk it. And you're more than welcome to play whatever games you want, so long as you're not putting money on the table. And it's not just Carnival cruise ships; you can expect similar rules on other ships as well.

Cruises have strict guidelines in place for things like gambling on board. Along with not being able to gamble on your own, no one under 18 can even enter a casino or even play bingo on Carnival cruises, and you may not be able to gamble in the casino if your ship is at port.

It's not just gambling; cruise lines have regulations about all kinds of things, like what you can bring on board. Depending on the cruise line, things that will get confiscated if you try and bring them on a cruise include Bluetooth speakers, clothing steamers, and baby monitors.