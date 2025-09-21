The 'Denver Of The East' Is New Jersey's Scenic Hidden Haven Near The Watchung Mountains With A Charming Downtown
Not many small towns can claim both a U.S. president and a nickname borrowed from Colorado. Yet Caldwell, New Jersey, does just that. Known as the "Denver of the East," this small borough at the foot of the Watchung Mountains earned its moniker in the late 19th century for its fresh air, tree-lined streets, and hilly surroundings that reminded visitors of Denver.
The town is perhaps best known as the birthplace of Grover Cleveland, the first U.S. president to serve two nonconsecutive terms. The Grover Cleveland Birthplace State Historic Site still stands as New Jersey's only home dedicated to a U.S. president (although George Washington's headquarters during the Revolutionary War are located in nearby Morristown). History buffs can visit Cleveland's birthplace and walk through preserved rooms that display original artifacts and furnishings. The site is free to enter, open Wednesdays through Sundays, with guided tours available. It is an ideal stop for anyone seeking to understand Caldwell's place in American history.
Caldwell's appeal is helped by its proximity to major transit corridors. Bus connections can take you throughout North New Jersey with ease (though it's really best explored via car). The borough also lies about 26 miles from Manhattan (50 minutes by car, twice that if you're taking public transit) and about half an hour by car from Newark Liberty International Airport. And while Newark ranks among the absolute worst airports for layovers in the U.S., its location works in Caldwell's favor: You can land, step away from the airport crowds, and within minutes find yourself in a walkable town framed by mountains and history.
Caldwell serves as a gateway to the natural beauty of New Jersey's Watchung Mountains
Caldwell's setting is shaped by the Watchung Mountains, a chain of ridges formed by ancient volcanic rock that cuts across northern New Jersey. Their trails and overlooks feel far removed from the city. The easiest way to see this contrast is at Eagle Rock Reservation, a sprawling park just outside Caldwell where trails, picnic areas, and an open ridge provide sweeping views of the New York City skyline. It is especially popular at sunset, when the city lights begin to glow in the distance. From Eagle Rock, you can trace your way deeper into the region's park system along the Lenape Trail. This 34-mile route threads multiple parks together, creating a continuous corridor of green through Essex County.
Closer to the borough's center, Grover Cleveland Park shows a different side of outdoor life. Designed by the Olmsted Brothers company — which also designed Piedmont Park in Atlanta and many of the parks in Seattle and Portland, Oregon — it offers walking paths, open lawns, and a pond right on Caldwell's border. And if you're visiting in spring, Branch Brook Park is less than 20 minutes away. It is famous for having the largest collection of cherry blossom trees in the United States. If you visit in April, you'll find tree-lined routes with thousands of cherry blossoms in bloom.
Caldwell's charming downtown offers a mix of dining, shopping, and community events
For all its outdoor appeal, Caldwell also offers a downtown that is packed with personality. Bloomfield Avenue, the town's main corridor, is lined with restaurants, cafés, and shops that cater to both residents and visitors. The Caldwell University campus adds to the sense of vitality, with its events and performances often open to the community. Festivals like the Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series and holiday parades bring people into the streets, turning Caldwell's downtown into a hub of activity.
Notably, New Jersey is widely known as the diner capital of the world, thanks to its abundance of spots open late serving hearty, affordable homestyle bites, and Caldwell reflects that identity through its own dining scene. Caldwell Diner, Alya's Diner, and The Original Pancake House have you covered if you're craving breakfast or lunch New Jersey-style. Another highlight, Cloverleaf Tavern, a local landmark since 1933, is the top-rated spot in town on Tripadvisor and is known for its extensive beer list and pub food. Just a few blocks away, Divina Ristorante offers a different experience with delicious Italian dishes that have earned it a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and outstanding Google reviews.
What ties it all together is the strong sense of community. As bookkeeper Janice Kurus told The New York Times, "It's a nice little town. You pretty much have everything within a close distance: restaurants, schools, the grocery store, the hardware store." Her words echo why Caldwell is a rare hidden haven in northern New Jersey.