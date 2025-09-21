The 'Denver Of The East' Is New Jersey's Scenic Hidden Haven Near The Watchung Mountains With A Charming Downtown

Not many small towns can claim both a U.S. president and a nickname borrowed from Colorado. Yet Caldwell, New Jersey, does just that. Known as the "Denver of the East," this small borough at the foot of the Watchung Mountains earned its moniker in the late 19th century for its fresh air, tree-lined streets, and hilly surroundings that reminded visitors of Denver.

The town is perhaps best known as the birthplace of Grover Cleveland, the first U.S. president to serve two nonconsecutive terms. The Grover Cleveland Birthplace State Historic Site still stands as New Jersey's only home dedicated to a U.S. president (although George Washington's headquarters during the Revolutionary War are located in nearby Morristown). History buffs can visit Cleveland's birthplace and walk through preserved rooms that display original artifacts and furnishings. The site is free to enter, open Wednesdays through Sundays, with guided tours available. It is an ideal stop for anyone seeking to understand Caldwell's place in American history.

Caldwell's appeal is helped by its proximity to major transit corridors. Bus connections can take you throughout North New Jersey with ease (though it's really best explored via car). The borough also lies about 26 miles from Manhattan (50 minutes by car, twice that if you're taking public transit) and about half an hour by car from Newark Liberty International Airport. And while Newark ranks among the absolute worst airports for layovers in the U.S., its location works in Caldwell's favor: You can land, step away from the airport crowds, and within minutes find yourself in a walkable town framed by mountains and history.