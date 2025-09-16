The Heart Of Hudson Valley Hosts A Giant, Electrifying Festival That's One Of New York's Best Fall Experiences
When thinking of New York's famous Hudson River Valley, one may conjure up images of scenic state parks overlooking the Hudson River or small towns with artsy downtowns and historic sites. While these offer more than enough reasons to plan a visit, the autumn months throw in an unforgettable festival that will have Halloween enthusiasts racing to the valley in an adrenaline-filled heartbeat. The annual Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is back for the 2025 fall season, and there are more pumpkins, Sleepy Hollow thrills, and autumn-themed beverages than ever before. Purchase a ticket in advance and head out to Croton-On-Hudson between mid-September and mid-November to take a gander at the pumpkin lanterns for yourself.
Due to the Hudson River Valley's proximity to Long Island and the Newark Liberty International Airport, getting to the festival is fairly simple. From Newark, Croton-On-Hudson is only an hour drive north. Alternatively, locals close to the Metro-North Railroad can take the Hudson Line to Croton-Harmon Station, which is only a 20-minute walk away from the festival.
Once at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, visitors can enjoy some of the signature draws that make this festival one to remember. Each year, professional artists carve and light thousands of pumpkins to decorate the half-mile Blaze Pumpkin Trail. This trail is situated on the Hudson River with several 18th-century buildings acting as a backdrop, including the Van Cortlandt Manor. What's new in 2025 are several famous New York landmarks and features carved from pumpkins as well as a scene from "The Wizard of Oz." It is the perfect family-friendly experience for fans of all things Halloween.
Encounter a festive tavern and the Headless Horseman at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
General tickets to the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze cost $24 per person, but there are also tickets that unlock more spooky opportunities and events at this festival. The Blaze and Gourd and Goblet Tavern Timed Entry ticket costs $64 and allows guests to order the tavern's seasonal beverages. These beverages include alcoholic drinks for adults ages 21 and up, like craft beers, pumpkin spice ales, or an apple brandy. There are also non-alcoholic drink options available. Plan to spend about 45 minutes in the tavern and at least 45 minutes exploring the pumpkin-filled Blaze Trail if you choose to purchase this ticket.
Another ticket available online for purchase is the Blaze and Headless Horseman's Hideaway for $44. The Headless Horseman's Hideaway is an indoor area located just off the Blaze Trail, and features family-friendly fun, snacks, themed cocktails, and sightings of the Headless Horseman himself. The area is inspired by Washington Irving's famous story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," so keep a watchful eye out for a headless apparition as you nibble on a soft pretzel. Complimentary beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are served in glowing souvenir cups that visitors are allowed to take home. The hideaway experience takes about 30 minutes, so plan to spend at least an hour and 15 minutes at the festival if you choose this option.
If visiting the Hudson River Valley in autumn, don't forget to do some leaf-peeping before you go. In 2025, peak color in the area is predicted to be between early and mid-October. There are also cozy towns with paranormal legacies sitting along the Hudson River that may appeal to ghost-loving travelers.