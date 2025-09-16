The Heart Of Hudson Valley Hosts A Giant, Electrifying Festival That's One Of New York's Best Fall Experiences

When thinking of New York's famous Hudson River Valley, one may conjure up images of scenic state parks overlooking the Hudson River or small towns with artsy downtowns and historic sites. While these offer more than enough reasons to plan a visit, the autumn months throw in an unforgettable festival that will have Halloween enthusiasts racing to the valley in an adrenaline-filled heartbeat. The annual Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is back for the 2025 fall season, and there are more pumpkins, Sleepy Hollow thrills, and autumn-themed beverages than ever before. Purchase a ticket in advance and head out to Croton-On-Hudson between mid-September and mid-November to take a gander at the pumpkin lanterns for yourself.

Due to the Hudson River Valley's proximity to Long Island and the Newark Liberty International Airport, getting to the festival is fairly simple. From Newark, Croton-On-Hudson is only an hour drive north. Alternatively, locals close to the Metro-North Railroad can take the Hudson Line to Croton-Harmon Station, which is only a 20-minute walk away from the festival.

Once at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, visitors can enjoy some of the signature draws that make this festival one to remember. Each year, professional artists carve and light thousands of pumpkins to decorate the half-mile Blaze Pumpkin Trail. This trail is situated on the Hudson River with several 18th-century buildings acting as a backdrop, including the Van Cortlandt Manor. What's new in 2025 are several famous New York landmarks and features carved from pumpkins as well as a scene from "The Wizard of Oz." It is the perfect family-friendly experience for fans of all things Halloween.