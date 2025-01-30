Nestled On New York's Hudson River Is A Cozy Town With Historic Charm And Paranormal Legacy

Just a town over from Tarrytown, a mere few minutes away, lies the legendary village of Sleepy Hollow. Immortalized by Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," tales of the Headless Horseman continue to haunt the imaginations of many even centuries after it was written. Among Sleepy Hollow's most intriguing attractions, the 18-foot statue of the Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane is what typically draws visitors in droves. The towering sculpture lies just a few feet away from the bridge where the Horseman famously chucked his pumpkin, according to Irving's tale. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, the final resting place of Irving as well as a few other famous figures, offers evening lantern tours where you can learn all the local lore. "Murder & Mayhem" and "The Good, the Bad and the Unusual!" are two special tours that are offered in October and November for spooky season.

And speaking of spooky season, Halloween is when Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown really come to life. There are events nearly every night in October, for all ages and interests. Sleepy Hollow's annual Haunted Hayride is a local favorite, where you can follow Ichabod Crane's exact footsteps as he was chased by the Headless Horseman. If you're looking for something more family friendly, the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is incredible. Located at Van Cortlandt Manor, the attraction features a maze of thousands of glowing, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. There's nothing quite like it.

Tarrytown might be considered a relatively small village, but it packs a punch in all that it has to offer. Whether you're drawn to its storied landmarks and rich history or want to explore the spookier side of town, this city by the river promises an unforgettable visit. The entire Hudson Valley region is worth the short train ride out of the city. After all, some of the most beautiful small towns in New York reside here.