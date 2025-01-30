Nestled On New York's Hudson River Is A Cozy Town With Historic Charm And Paranormal Legacy
New York City certainly has no shortage of activities for every kind of interest, no matter how niche they may be. Whether you're a Francophile looking to escape to New York City's "Little Paris" or a creative type who prefers an edgier scene brimming with art, in the Big Apple, the world is your oyster. And while one can easily spend days, months, or even years excavating everything the boroughs have to offer (it's a lot!), there's something equally as special about the towns that lie just a stone's throw away.
Nestled between rolling hills and the shimmering Hudson River lies a timeless escape that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of The City. A mere 35-minute express train ride away from Grand Central Station, Tarrytown is a riverside village that boasts stunning historic architecture, charming mom-and-pop boutiques and restaurants, and a paranormal scene that is anything but boring. From river walks to estate tours to ghost hunting, there's a little something for everyone.
Explore the rich history and cozy charm of Tarrytown
Tarrytown's story begins with the Weckquaesgeek Native Americans, its earliest known inhabitants. During the 17th century, Dutch settlers began to arrive, constructing the area's first residence in 1645. Centuries later, the town's deep-rooted history lives on through its well-preserved landmarks and architecture. If you're in the mood to soak up some of the city's history, book a tour at Lyndhurst, a gorgeous Gothic Revival estate built in 1838, or check out Sunnyside, the house where author Washington Irving once resided. Be sure to also catch a live music show at the Tarrytown Music Hall, the iconic venue that's been hosting some of the world's biggest performers since 1885. It's simply something you won't want to miss.
Tarrytown's rich history blends seamlessly with its modern-day charm, all of which is best experienced on Main Street and Broadway or at the Hudson Harbor area. Throughout town you'll discover a variety of quaint boutiques, cozy coffeehouses, and culinary offerings. Peruse some handcrafted home goods at The Purple Ostrich, or grab an artisan latte at Muddy Water Coffee & Café. On Saturdays, the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market is one of the most buzzing places in town to be. But restaurants are where Tarrytown really shines. Opt for a fancy farm-to-table meal in a refurbished barn at Blue Hill At Stone Barns, try the paella at Basque Tapas Bar, or nosh on fresh seafood while overlooking the river at The Sailhouse.
Uncover the paranormal legacy near Tarrytown
Just a town over from Tarrytown, a mere few minutes away, lies the legendary village of Sleepy Hollow. Immortalized by Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," tales of the Headless Horseman continue to haunt the imaginations of many even centuries after it was written. Among Sleepy Hollow's most intriguing attractions, the 18-foot statue of the Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane is what typically draws visitors in droves. The towering sculpture lies just a few feet away from the bridge where the Horseman famously chucked his pumpkin, according to Irving's tale. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, the final resting place of Irving as well as a few other famous figures, offers evening lantern tours where you can learn all the local lore. "Murder & Mayhem" and "The Good, the Bad and the Unusual!" are two special tours that are offered in October and November for spooky season.
And speaking of spooky season, Halloween is when Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown really come to life. There are events nearly every night in October, for all ages and interests. Sleepy Hollow's annual Haunted Hayride is a local favorite, where you can follow Ichabod Crane's exact footsteps as he was chased by the Headless Horseman. If you're looking for something more family friendly, the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is incredible. Located at Van Cortlandt Manor, the attraction features a maze of thousands of glowing, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. There's nothing quite like it.
Tarrytown might be considered a relatively small village, but it packs a punch in all that it has to offer. Whether you're drawn to its storied landmarks and rich history or want to explore the spookier side of town, this city by the river promises an unforgettable visit. The entire Hudson Valley region is worth the short train ride out of the city. After all, some of the most beautiful small towns in New York reside here.