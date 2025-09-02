New York's Scenic State Park Overlooking The Hudson River Has Serene Trails, Mansion Ruins, And Nearby Eateries
One of New York's smaller state parks is a scenic gem overlooking the Hudson River. Franny Reese State Park is a perfect getaway year-round for hiking, exploring abandoned ruins, and taking in river views. Plus, its location promises access to a great meal after a long day in the park. A good companion to a scenic escape in the Hudson Valley with forested paths and historic ruins, the fall is a great time to explore all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.
Franny Reese State Park is named for Frances "Franny" Reese, a 20th-century environmental activist who fought to preserve the land of the Hudson Valley. Reese was instrumental in stopping Consolidated Edison from building a hydroelectric plant on Storm King Mountain, which would have occupied the current location of the park. If plans had gone forward, the Hudson Valley would have had a very different look, likely without the rich stretch of hiking spots that New Yorkers have come to love today.
Reese loved the Hudson River Valley, the location of her Husband's family home, and it's easy to see why. The region is packed with forest and mountain trails, beautiful leaf peeping opportunities, and tiny, picturesque towns. Thanks to Reese and other activists, you can easily spend several hours hiking in Franny Reese State Park. Scenic Hudson began protecting the park's 251 acres in 2003 and continues to maintain it today. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. And the best part: You do not need a ticket to park or hike here.
Explore the serene hiking trails of Storm King Mountain
Franny Reese State Park is dog-friendly, and hikers often bring their pets along the mountain trails. Located on Storm King Mountain just south of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge, the park features a newer scenic overlook with views of the bridge, the Hudson River, and Poughkeepsie on the other side. Poughkeepsie and the larger Hudson River Valley are home to some of the best rail trails in North America, according to reviews. The park also has an easy-to-find connection to the Walkway Loop Trail, which crosses the river.
Inside the park, you'll also have access to woodland and carriage trails. A path runs under the Mid-Hudson Bridge and links to trails leading into Johnson-Iorio Park. Franny Reese State Park also features 2.5 miles of woodland trails. The New York State park warns hikers who choose to wander into the woodlands to take preventive measures beforehand and check for deer ticks after hiking, which are abundant in the area. Along these trails, visitors may also come across unexpected ruins.
Inside the State Park are the ruins of Cedar Glen, a Hudson River estate from the 19th century that was built by former Poughkeepsie resident Charles H. Roberts. The property was abandoned in the mid-20th century. Nowadays, only parts of the stone walls that made up the home remain. You can explore the ruins on the park's woodland trail. From the parking lot, take the steps down, cross under the Mid-Hudson Bridge and look for the trailhead on the right.
A variety of great dining options close by
If you're traveling up from New York City or another Hudson Valley town, Poughkeepsie is an easy stop on Metro-North. From the station, you can walk across the Mid-Hudson Bridge to reach Franny Reese State Park. If you head out in the morning, it's easy to get a great, scenic hike in and return to Poughkeepsie by the mid-to-late afternoon for a meal. Hikers estimate that exploring the park takes about two hours. The Walkway Loop Trail, which crosses the river via the pedestrian-only Walkway Over the Hudson, spans 4.6 miles.
Poughkeepsie is home to several great cafes and restaurants. Near the entrance to the pedestrian bridge is Farmers and Chefs, which serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, with options ranging from salads and burgers to house-made pasta, seafood, and steak. Situated on the Hudson River waterfront, Shadows on the Hudson offers New American cuisine for brunch and dinner, with stunning views of the river from its patio.
In town, you'll find a mix of upscale American, French, and Italian cuisine, bar food, and laid-back breweries, making it easy to fit the vibe of your day out. And after a day of hiking, there are enough casual choices for dinner in town that you won't need to worry about dressing up. Not too far up the river is another New York town with a wealth of trails, tasty eats, and countryside charm to explore next.