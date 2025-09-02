New York's Scenic State Park Overlooking The Hudson River Has Serene Trails, Mansion Ruins, And Nearby Eateries

One of New York's smaller state parks is a scenic gem overlooking the Hudson River. Franny Reese State Park is a perfect getaway year-round for hiking, exploring abandoned ruins, and taking in river views. Plus, its location promises access to a great meal after a long day in the park. A good companion to a scenic escape in the Hudson Valley with forested paths and historic ruins, the fall is a great time to explore all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.

Franny Reese State Park is named for Frances "Franny" Reese, a 20th-century environmental activist who fought to preserve the land of the Hudson Valley. Reese was instrumental in stopping Consolidated Edison from building a hydroelectric plant on Storm King Mountain, which would have occupied the current location of the park. If plans had gone forward, the Hudson Valley would have had a very different look, likely without the rich stretch of hiking spots that New Yorkers have come to love today.

Reese loved the Hudson River Valley, the location of her Husband's family home, and it's easy to see why. The region is packed with forest and mountain trails, beautiful leaf peeping opportunities, and tiny, picturesque towns. Thanks to Reese and other activists, you can easily spend several hours hiking in Franny Reese State Park. Scenic Hudson began protecting the park's 251 acres in 2003 and continues to maintain it today. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. And the best part: You do not need a ticket to park or hike here.