Costco Can Unexpectedly Save Travelers A Ton Of Money On This Popular Mode Of Transportation

There's a reason more than 130 million people worldwide are Costco shoppers. They could be partial to the bargain-basement $4.99 rotisserie chicken, the $1.49 haul for 3 pounds of bananas, the bulk-friendly prices on favorites like organic eggs and coffee, or Costco's travel tote bag, a budget-friendly essential that is a game-changer. And, that's a minuscule example from the warehouse's 4,000 offerings. If they were to go online and browse the Costco Travel platform, more deals await. For some, the site is the go-to for booking affordable family-friendly trips to Disney World. Others are swearing by its rental car rates, including TikTok user Alex Petrakieva.

In a video with nearly 863,000 views, Petrakieva confessed her buyer's remorse for not checking Costco first for her travel plans. She lamented in a video about spending $677.72 at Alamo on a car rental for a week in Colorado. By comparison, she showed a screenshot of a similar (and hypothetical) car rental at Costco for a different week, and the price came out to $290.98.

Lesson learned, she encouraged her followers to use Costco. Her followers also sing Costco's praises and shared their own stories of savings. Over on r/Costco, Redditors also extol the virtues of using the site for car rentals, such as no surprise fees, no prepayments, and flexible booking with easy cancellations. Other perks allow for the inclusion of one free secondary driver with Alamo, Avis, Enterprise, and Budget bookings and the chance to rebook with "zero hassles" if prices drop. And, drivers under 25 can still receive the Costco member discount, but may incur an "Underage Driver Fee."