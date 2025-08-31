Costco's Budget-Friendly Travel Essential Is A Game Changer For Hassle-Free Trips

Finding the perfect bag to bring on a trip is not an easy feat. After all, there's a lot that goes into it. You need something lightweight, with lots of pockets and compartments that feel thoughtful. However, you also need something chic (if possible). Over many years of travel, seasoned travelers have experimented with countless options: the duffel bag, the large tote, packing cubes, even the classic carry-on suitcase. Really, anything to avoid checking a bag, but there's just something about a good weekender.

Whether or not it's a well-kept secret (it's probably not), Costco is one of the best places to shop for good-quality travel gear at a fraction of most retailers' prices. That's why it's so exciting to hear that the Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag just made its debut in-store. Perfect for long weekends and quick flights, this sleek tote manages to straddle utilitarian and chic — all while checking off every quality that a good travel bag should have. With a spacious silhouette and well-thought-out compartments, this budget-friendly travel essential is the game-changing piece you need in your arsenal.