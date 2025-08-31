Costco's Budget-Friendly Travel Essential Is A Game Changer For Hassle-Free Trips
Finding the perfect bag to bring on a trip is not an easy feat. After all, there's a lot that goes into it. You need something lightweight, with lots of pockets and compartments that feel thoughtful. However, you also need something chic (if possible). Over many years of travel, seasoned travelers have experimented with countless options: the duffel bag, the large tote, packing cubes, even the classic carry-on suitcase. Really, anything to avoid checking a bag, but there's just something about a good weekender.
Whether or not it's a well-kept secret (it's probably not), Costco is one of the best places to shop for good-quality travel gear at a fraction of most retailers' prices. That's why it's so exciting to hear that the Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag just made its debut in-store. Perfect for long weekends and quick flights, this sleek tote manages to straddle utilitarian and chic — all while checking off every quality that a good travel bag should have. With a spacious silhouette and well-thought-out compartments, this budget-friendly travel essential is the game-changing piece you need in your arsenal.
Why Costco's travel tote might be the new It bag
Costco's Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag is designed with intention in mind, and to make packing just a little bit easier. The tote features a wire-framed opening that makes jamming a few days' worth of wardrobe into your bag effortless, and, for those who are always working on the go, there's a padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15 inches. Plus, for added organization, there's an additional padded compartment at the bottom for shoes, toiletries, dirty laundry, or anything that needs a little separation.
Other features worth highlighting according to a review by @costcoguide on Instagram include an adjustable, removable shoulder strap and pass-through trolley sleeve that makes navigating multiple pieces of luggage a cinch. Currently available in cream, black, and pink, shoppers can get their hands on the Weekender Tote Travel Bag online for $59.99 and in-store for $49.99. But hurry, it's likely these viral bags won't be around for long.
Ultimately, finding the perfect lightweight bag to store all of your essentials is trickier than one may think. Luckily, with a few tricks to help you pack as efficiently as possible, and Costco's latest and greatest travel collection, you likely won't have to worry about this issue for much longer.