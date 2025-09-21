Florida's 'Treasure Of The Nature Coast' Is An Affordable City With Breathtaking Natural Views
The sleepy riverside town of Dunnellon, located about 25 miles southwest of Ocala, provides a quiet Florida getaway surrounded by breathtaking rivers and springs. Situated close to the endless recreation of the underrated Ocala National Forest, this peaceful town has plenty of gorgeous wilderness of its own. Kayak through crystal clear waters of the Withlacoochee River and Rainbow River, or venture to the spectacular Rainbow Springs State Park for an unforgettable day of tubing or paddling with friends. This affordable and friendly community is a magnificent place to raise a family or retire, with a low cost of living that is 13 percent lower than the national average, and 15.6% lower than the average in Florida, according to Best Places community data.
While Florida has plenty of crystal springs where you can go snorkeling and mingle with manatees, Dunnellon's location on the Nature Coast provides immediate access to rivers and state parks. You can see a wide variety of wildlife along this corridor, even monkeys engaging in turf wars on the Silver River. You won't have to travel far to go birdwatching or embark on a peaceful nature hike. It is close to Silver Springs, one of America's largest springs in Ocala, offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventuring.
When you feel like returning to civilization, you are never too far away from shops and dockside restaurants. Swampy's Bar & Grille offers riverside dining, live music, and delicious Cajun cooking. Try their mouth-watering seafood gumbo, or the Swampy's Burger with delicious remoulade sauce, while you watch boats float by on the river. Feel like some good old-fashioned country cooking? With a slogan like "Put a little South in your Mouth," you can't go wrong with Front Porch Restaurant. Visitors will find delicious and affordable eateries in town, as well as lively spots with entertainment and waterfront dining.
Dunnellon offers low-cost living and outdoor recreation
Dunnellon residents enjoy living in this peaceful river-filled community. Homes are 20.6 percent less expensive than the average compared to the rest of the nation, with low utility costs and taxes. You'll find all the amenities of a larger city while still being in a prime spot for recreation. Those looking to start a family or retire will appreciate the low childcare and healthcare costs.
Dunnellon is centrally located in Florida's beautiful Marion County, home of The Villages retirement community, as well as Ocala's metropolitan area and natural parks. Its convenient location in the northern central region of the state is close to popular destinations, allowing residents to visit Tampa in an hour and a half, or Gainesville in about an hour. Visitors can enjoy Dunnellon's nature trails, perfect for exploring year-round. The Withlacoochee State Trail offers 46 miles of paved, scenic roads winding through lush, green spaces that offer an amazing look into Florida's diverse ecosystems. There is an equestrian trail running alongside this paved road, ideal for horseback riding.
If you enjoy kayaking and canoeing, the Withlacoochee River is a lovely choice for paddlers, with crystal clear waters and breathtaking forest views. This river connects with the Rainbow River in Dunnellon, a prime spot for tubing. Visitors can rent an inner tube and spend the day floating down the river. You might see otters, birds, turtles, and definitely mosquitoes; bring sunscreen and insect repellent if spending the whole day outdoors. Rainbow Springs State Park offers a guided kayak tour, as well as plenty of areas for swimming, tubing, paddling, and snorkeling. Visitors have plenty of spaces to view wildlife on its wildly wooded grounds.
A quaint historic village with waterfront dining and underwater adventures
With the Rainbow River and Withlacoochee River flowing through town, it's no surprise that river bars would be a thing in this waterfront community. Visit the Blue Gator Tiki Bar & Restaurant, serving delicious sandwiches and seafood right on the Withlacoochee River. You can also stop here for a beer before paddling over to Swampy's on the Rainbow River. If you just want to kick back and relax, let Captain Bob's Airboat Tours do the driving. Take a scenic boat tour of these majestic rivers, where you can see gators in their natural habitat and Roseate Spoonbills feeding along the marshes.
If underwater exploration is on your list of activities, head to Rainbow River for snorkeling and scuba diving. You'll see an array of bass and other freshwater fish underneath these beautiful waters, with an ideal temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. Manatee tours are also available, where you can swim with these delightful and playful sea cows in nearby Crystal River. Florida parks tend to be crowded on weekends during late spring and throughout the summer, so visit during the week for a more private experience.
Besides being surrounded by natural beauty, Dunnellon is big on community spirit. Being a former phosphate mecca, the town celebrates Dunnellon Boomtown Days. Every April, an exhilarating block party take's over the town's historic district, complete with food, music, and entertainment. You'll find car shows, arts and crafts, even a cowboy show during this massive celebration. There is also the Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally, taking place in autumn, where guests can enjoy a variety of music and mouthwatering eats. Regardless of when you visit this lovely town, rest assured you will find plenty of outdoor recreation and Florida hospitality.