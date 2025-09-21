Florida's 'Treasure Of The Nature Coast' Is An Affordable City With Breathtaking Natural Views

The sleepy riverside town of Dunnellon, located about 25 miles southwest of Ocala, provides a quiet Florida getaway surrounded by breathtaking rivers and springs. Situated close to the endless recreation of the underrated Ocala National Forest, this peaceful town has plenty of gorgeous wilderness of its own. Kayak through crystal clear waters of the Withlacoochee River and Rainbow River, or venture to the spectacular Rainbow Springs State Park for an unforgettable day of tubing or paddling with friends. This affordable and friendly community is a magnificent place to raise a family or retire, with a low cost of living that is 13 percent lower than the national average, and 15.6% lower than the average in Florida, according to Best Places community data.

While Florida has plenty of crystal springs where you can go snorkeling and mingle with manatees, Dunnellon's location on the Nature Coast provides immediate access to rivers and state parks. You can see a wide variety of wildlife along this corridor, even monkeys engaging in turf wars on the Silver River. You won't have to travel far to go birdwatching or embark on a peaceful nature hike. It is close to Silver Springs, one of America's largest springs in Ocala, offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventuring.

When you feel like returning to civilization, you are never too far away from shops and dockside restaurants. Swampy's Bar & Grille offers riverside dining, live music, and delicious Cajun cooking. Try their mouth-watering seafood gumbo, or the Swampy's Burger with delicious remoulade sauce, while you watch boats float by on the river. Feel like some good old-fashioned country cooking? With a slogan like "Put a little South in your Mouth," you can't go wrong with Front Porch Restaurant. Visitors will find delicious and affordable eateries in town, as well as lively spots with entertainment and waterfront dining.