Just Over An Hour From Denver Is 'Colorado's Northern Gateway' With Scenic Mountain Trails And Small-Town Charm

Colorado is well-known for its gorgeous mountain scenery and incredible trails. In fact, the Centennial State is home to 58 mountains that are above 14,000 feet in elevation (the most of any U.S. state). However, with all that gorgeous scenery along with four national parks, some areas of the state can get a little crowded. If you are looking for a way to enjoy Colorado's scenic mountain trails without the crowds, one good option is to opt to stay in a small town away from the major travel hubs. For access to Rocky Mountain National Park, a wonderful place to stay that is brimming with small-town charm is Wellington.

Wellington is widely known as "Colorado's Northern Gateway" because of its prime location on the western side of the Rockies and just south of the Red Mountain Open Space, which is an under-the-radar natural area of Northern Colorado full of interesting trails. Plus, located just a little over an hour north of Denver and its busy international airport that is home to some bizarre conspiracy theories, Wellington is easy to reach for out-of-state travelers. It also has a few hotel options for travelers, including a Quality Inn and a KOA with tent and RV sites as well as a few camping cabins available to reserve. For more hotel options, stay 20 minutes south in the larger town of Fort Collins, an outdoor paradise full of mountain charm and shops.

From Wellington, it's not far to many of Colorado's most gorgeous trails. The nearby hike up the Mount McConnel Trail in the Cache La Poudre Wilderness — only around an hour's drive from Wellington — is definitely worth mentioning because from the top, you will be able to see Rocky Mountain National Park. Be warned, though, that this is a difficult trail. The 4.5-mile hike involves scrambling boulders and descending through rocky terrain. The views, however, are certainly worth writing home about.