Just Over An Hour From Denver Is 'Colorado's Northern Gateway' With Scenic Mountain Trails And Small-Town Charm
Colorado is well-known for its gorgeous mountain scenery and incredible trails. In fact, the Centennial State is home to 58 mountains that are above 14,000 feet in elevation (the most of any U.S. state). However, with all that gorgeous scenery along with four national parks, some areas of the state can get a little crowded. If you are looking for a way to enjoy Colorado's scenic mountain trails without the crowds, one good option is to opt to stay in a small town away from the major travel hubs. For access to Rocky Mountain National Park, a wonderful place to stay that is brimming with small-town charm is Wellington.
Wellington is widely known as "Colorado's Northern Gateway" because of its prime location on the western side of the Rockies and just south of the Red Mountain Open Space, which is an under-the-radar natural area of Northern Colorado full of interesting trails. Plus, located just a little over an hour north of Denver and its busy international airport that is home to some bizarre conspiracy theories, Wellington is easy to reach for out-of-state travelers. It also has a few hotel options for travelers, including a Quality Inn and a KOA with tent and RV sites as well as a few camping cabins available to reserve. For more hotel options, stay 20 minutes south in the larger town of Fort Collins, an outdoor paradise full of mountain charm and shops.
From Wellington, it's not far to many of Colorado's most gorgeous trails. The nearby hike up the Mount McConnel Trail in the Cache La Poudre Wilderness — only around an hour's drive from Wellington — is definitely worth mentioning because from the top, you will be able to see Rocky Mountain National Park. Be warned, though, that this is a difficult trail. The 4.5-mile hike involves scrambling boulders and descending through rocky terrain. The views, however, are certainly worth writing home about.
Enjoy more scenic mountain trails near Wellington, Colorado
The best thing about making Wellington your base camp for your travels is that it provides access to some of the best trails in Red Mountain Open Space, which is only a 40-minute drive away. If you have the time, the Ruby Wash and Big Hole Wash Trail is the way to go. This stunning hike offers incredible views of Table Mountain that you can enjoy in relative peace and quiet. It is long though, with the 8-mile hike taking approximately three-and-a-half hours to complete. If you're looking for something more challenging, consider hiking the Cheyenne Rim Trail. This 11-mile hike takes about five-and-a-half hours to complete and is not easy. That being said, you get storybook red desert vistas featuring overbearing canyons dotted with green shrubs. For something a little easier, the Towhee Loop Trail offers hikers open pastures to view and take in during the 3 miles or one-and-a-half hours it takes to complete.
If you're looking for an intense challenge and would like to summit a 14er (a mountain above 14,000 feet), you will have to head over to Rocky Mountain National Park and hike up Longs Peak. This exhausting 13.5-mile trek requires technical expertise and previous rock climbing and trekking experience, with sections involving scrambling. Climbing this massive mountain is not recommended in wintry conditions and random afternoon showers can be expected in other seasons as well. If you're well-trained and up for it, there's nothing like it. From Wellington, it takes about an hour-and-a-half to reach the trailhead. Or, if you'd still like to check out the national park but would prefer an easier trail, make sure not to miss the Bear Lake and Nymph Lake Trails, which are one of the world's most accessible and beautiful hikes with iconic Rocky Mountain views.
Enjoy the small-town charm of Wellington
Wellington also has plenty of fun things to check out on its main drag on Cleveland Avenue. If you're all about all things coffee, you have to stop by Owl Canyon Coffee which specializes in everything from pumpkin spiced lattes and coffee-based mocktails to bagels and breakfast burritos. If you are looking for more of a substantial meal, make sure to stop by the most well-reviewed restaurant in town, Wellington Grill. Serving classic American fare, this spot has a large menu and is sure to satisfy any hungry hiker.
After you've had your coffee or meal, you'll obviously want to see what Wellington has to offer in terms of shopping. The Noco Clover is a charming shop specializing in houseplants and outdoor decor that might be worth taking a look inside. They have bird feeders, succulents, bigger plants, and plant stakes, to name just a few items. One plant enthusiast on Google said about the shop, "Just visited NoCo Clover for the first time today! It was a great experience! Ryan is super friendly and gives great plant advice. I even brought a new plant friend home." Also make sure to stop by the Rose and Co. Variety Store, which has plenty of knick-knacks and unique clothing options.