Nestled In The Peaks Of New York's Catskills Is An Idyllic Resort Town Famous For Mountain Adventure

For a year-round mountain destination located at the end of a beautiful stretch of road, consider a trip to Hunter, New York. This Greene County town is a roughly 2.5-hour-long, 124-mile drive away from New York City, making it an easy spot for your next adventure.

When you arrive in Hunter, a few things stand out. Similar to the community of Neversink, Hunter shines as a small Catskills town that boasts nearby waterfalls and chic resorts. The entire area is also part of the sprawling Catskill Park. As you explore, you'll discover local landmarks like Hunter Mountain Resort, an idyllic respite for outdoor recreation in every season, including winter sports. The resort was actually the first ski area to fully cover its slopes with manufactured snow, and later one of the first to use artificial snow on all its trails. Today, Hunter Mountain remains a great spot for skiing and snowboarding, with a 1,600-foot vertical drop and 67 trails.

The town isn't just for snow lovers, of course. In warmer weather, you can enjoy scenic chairlift rides to a 3,200-foot summit or thrilling 4x4 off-road tours. When you're ready to turn in for the night — or take a break from the mountain — several resorts and hotels offer places to stay. For a whimsical and charming Catskills spa experience, book a room at the Kaatskill Mountain Club, a ski-in, ski-out hotel with a spa and a heated outdoor pool open year-round. If you're looking for a more rustic stay, check out Scribner's Catskill Lodge, a cozy property with an on-site restaurant, outdoor sauna, spots for stargazing, and in the colder months, an ice rink.