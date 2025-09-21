Nestled In The Peaks Of New York's Catskills Is An Idyllic Resort Town Famous For Mountain Adventure
For a year-round mountain destination located at the end of a beautiful stretch of road, consider a trip to Hunter, New York. This Greene County town is a roughly 2.5-hour-long, 124-mile drive away from New York City, making it an easy spot for your next adventure.
When you arrive in Hunter, a few things stand out. Similar to the community of Neversink, Hunter shines as a small Catskills town that boasts nearby waterfalls and chic resorts. The entire area is also part of the sprawling Catskill Park. As you explore, you'll discover local landmarks like Hunter Mountain Resort, an idyllic respite for outdoor recreation in every season, including winter sports. The resort was actually the first ski area to fully cover its slopes with manufactured snow, and later one of the first to use artificial snow on all its trails. Today, Hunter Mountain remains a great spot for skiing and snowboarding, with a 1,600-foot vertical drop and 67 trails.
The town isn't just for snow lovers, of course. In warmer weather, you can enjoy scenic chairlift rides to a 3,200-foot summit or thrilling 4x4 off-road tours. When you're ready to turn in for the night — or take a break from the mountain — several resorts and hotels offer places to stay. For a whimsical and charming Catskills spa experience, book a room at the Kaatskill Mountain Club, a ski-in, ski-out hotel with a spa and a heated outdoor pool open year-round. If you're looking for a more rustic stay, check out Scribner's Catskill Lodge, a cozy property with an on-site restaurant, outdoor sauna, spots for stargazing, and in the colder months, an ice rink.
Discover some of the best Hunter, NY, hotels and resorts
Hunter and the surrounding area offer a variety of hotels and resorts for different types of trips. If your vacay calls for direct ski access with a homey feel, consider Liftside Village and Pinnacle Condos. These properties are solid choices for families or groups seeking extra space while still enjoying the perks of a resort. For an apres-ski-style, contemporary lodge, check out Bluebird Hunter Lodge. It features rustic-meets-contemporary aesthetic, fire pits, and a wood-paneled tavern for drinks and eats. In nearby Tannersville, about a five-minute drive from Hunter, Hotel Lilien is a smaller property in a restored estate. For a larger stay with more amenities, head in the opposite direction to Xenia Resort, which has a pool and tennis courts.
If you're looking for a stay that's more connected to the outdoors, the region has several glamping and camping sites. Less than half an hour away in Saugerties — one of America's coolest small towns with a treasure trove of vintage stores – you can reserve a spot at AutoCamp Catskills, which has Airstream trailers, modern cabins, and a central clubhouse for activities like yoga and live music. Around 36 minutes from Hunter, Treetopia Campground in the walkable, artsy Hudson River Valley town of Catskill offers renovated Airstreams and even treehouse camping.
Other options include the Domes at Catskills, with heated and air-conditioned domes that have kitchens, and Roxbury's Bellfire Farm, an off-the-main-trail property with artistic tiny cabins and a sauna. For a more traditional camping experience, Malouf's Mountain Sunset Campground keeps you close to nature and operates a shuttle service from the Beacon train station for you and your gear.
Hunter's top things to do take you from mountains to taverns
When you're ready to explore, the area around Hunter offers plenty of natural and historical attractions. Your trip might start at Kaaterskill Falls, New York's highest two-tiered waterfall. Dropping a total of 260 feet, the falls are incredible and accessible via a 1.4-mile round-trip trail or a shorter 0.6-mile walk to the Kaaterskill Falls Viewing Platform. For a longer hike, you can try the route to Hunter Mountain Fire Tower at the summit. This fairly strenuous trek leads to the state's highest-elevation fire tower and gives you a rewarding view of the Catskills. For an expansive look across the Hudson Valley, check out Huckleberry Point Trail. If you prefer to be on the water, head to North-South Lake State Campground, the largest campground in the Catskill Forest Preserve, and take a swim by the beach or rent a paddleboat.
If you're interested in local history, you'll also find plenty to explore. About 22 miles away in the village of Catskill, the Thomas Cole National Historic Site highlights the work of the Hudson River School pioneer. You can also swing by the Mountain Top Historical Society, which manages the original Ulster and Delaware Train Station.
When it's time to eat, the area has no shortage of options. For breakfast or lunch, try Fellow Mountain Cafe. For a delicious menu coupled with mountain views, Prospect at Scribner's Lodge is a must. For German-inspired fare, check out Jagerberg Beer Hall & Alpine Tavern. Hunter Mountain Brewery serves hearty bar bites and craft beers, while Ronni MacGregor's Pub is a cozy spot for a drink.