A Small Town Nestled Below New York's Catskill Mountains Boasts Waterfalls, Gorges, And Chic Resorts

Not every New York trip needs to be in the city. If you want to be surrounded by forested mountains and water, you can head to the Town of Neversink, in the northeastern part of Sullivan County (about 115 miles away from NYC). A portion of the small town is also inside Catskill Park. The area's look and vibe is crafted by its forests and two reservoirs, the Neversink and the Rondout. The Neversink Reservoir's basin covers around 92-square-miles that goes up to the top of Slide Mountain, which is the highest peak in the Catskills. The town has a smaller population (about 3,381 people) and has a suburban and rural feel.

For your main outdoor adventure, you can check out the Neversink River Unique Area, which is a 6,580-acre protected spot where you'll find a large gorge. The Nature Conservancy named the Neversink River one of the "Last Great Places" in North and South America. Inside the Unique Area, you can see three majestic New York waterfalls, which are Denton Falls, Mullet Brook Falls, and High Falls. You can get to these stunning falls using a trail system. Just a heads up that if you choose the path to High Falls, you're looking at around a 6.4-mile round trip on rocky ground.

For a place to stay, you can check into Hemlock Neversink, which is a wellness hotel and spa on a huge property. The hotel has 33 rooms and suites with a design inspired by old-timey aesthetics. The property also has a full-service spa with barrel saunas, a steam room, a hot tub, and an indoor pool. When you're staying at the resort, you have access to on-site activities like goat hikes, art workshops, yoga classes, and nature walks on more than 5 miles of private trails.