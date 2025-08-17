A Small Town Nestled Below New York's Catskill Mountains Boasts Waterfalls, Gorges, And Chic Resorts
Not every New York trip needs to be in the city. If you want to be surrounded by forested mountains and water, you can head to the Town of Neversink, in the northeastern part of Sullivan County (about 115 miles away from NYC). A portion of the small town is also inside Catskill Park. The area's look and vibe is crafted by its forests and two reservoirs, the Neversink and the Rondout. The Neversink Reservoir's basin covers around 92-square-miles that goes up to the top of Slide Mountain, which is the highest peak in the Catskills. The town has a smaller population (about 3,381 people) and has a suburban and rural feel.
For your main outdoor adventure, you can check out the Neversink River Unique Area, which is a 6,580-acre protected spot where you'll find a large gorge. The Nature Conservancy named the Neversink River one of the "Last Great Places" in North and South America. Inside the Unique Area, you can see three majestic New York waterfalls, which are Denton Falls, Mullet Brook Falls, and High Falls. You can get to these stunning falls using a trail system. Just a heads up that if you choose the path to High Falls, you're looking at around a 6.4-mile round trip on rocky ground.
For a place to stay, you can check into Hemlock Neversink, which is a wellness hotel and spa on a huge property. The hotel has 33 rooms and suites with a design inspired by old-timey aesthetics. The property also has a full-service spa with barrel saunas, a steam room, a hot tub, and an indoor pool. When you're staying at the resort, you have access to on-site activities like goat hikes, art workshops, yoga classes, and nature walks on more than 5 miles of private trails.
More places to stay and eat in Neversink
For a different kind of stay, you have other choices in and around Neversink. You can try the Neversink River Resort, which is on a campground with cabins, yurts that have their own private bathrooms (always a plus), as well as spots for RVs and tents. For a more traditional feel, check out The Blue Hill Lodge in Claryville. If you want a private rental, there are places like the Catskills Luxury Chalet in Grahamsville, which is a home rental, or The Waterfall Casita, which is a cabin that has its own waterfall. For a grand New York spa and resort experience, you can drive to Monticello (about 20 miles away) to find Resorts World Catskills, which has a casino, and restaurants like Cellaio Steakhouse. For a more family-friendly option, head over to The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark.
The Neversink area has different food and drink spots too. Book a table at Bittersweet, which is the restaurant inside Hemlock Neversink. It serves a tasting menu with multiple courses that focuses on regional plants and seasonal ingredients. If you're looking for something more casual, you can stop by the Neversink General Store for barbecue, pizza, or sandwiches. Another spot is Yiasou Cafe in Grahamsville, where you can get Mediterranean food. For your coffee fix, there's 2 Queens Coffee, which is a delicious local roaster.
If you're on an adulting vacation, you can visit Bashakill Vineyards in Wurtsboro, which was Sullivan County's first farm winery. Another option for you is Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, which is a larger estate in Millbrook that has daily tastings and tours. To try Upstate New York's incredible beer, you can check out Catskill Brewery in Livingston Manor, which is a local brewery that makes a selection of craft beers.
What to do and things to see in Neversink
When you're ready for some activities, you'll find a few interesting things to do in the area. You can check out the Barn Quilts of Neversink, which is a trail of more than 75 painted quilt panels you'll see on historic barns and businesses around town. You can grab a map and follow a self-guided driving tour to see all the painted squares. If you're looking for outdoor things to do, you can hike to the top of the Red Hill Fire Tower for a 360-degree view of the Catskill peaks and the reservoirs (wear sunscreen and bring water). The Neversink River is also a big spot for fly fishing. Fun fact, it's known as the birthplace of American fly fishing. If you're visiting in late winter or early spring, you can see how maple syrup is made at local spots like the Catskill Mountain Sugar House. There's also the Grahamsville Little World's Fair, which is a yearly agricultural event in the area.
There are also two main museums near the town for you to venture over to. The Time and the Valleys Museum is in Grahamsville, and its exhibits focus on the history of the New York City water system. You'll also learn about the construction of the reservoirs, and the local towns that were flooded and relocated in the process. The Neversink Valley Museum of History & Innovation is in Cuddebackville at D&H Canal Park. This museum's collection allows you to learn about the history of the Delaware & Hudson Canal. It preserves the industrial past of the area with displays on canal life, a working blacksmith shop, and local Lenape artifacts.