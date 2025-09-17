Southwest Airlines Is Making Passengers Remove A Potentially Essential Common Item Before Boarding

If you've ever checked a bag at the airport, you've likely been asked whether it contained any lithium-ion batteries — like those found in laptops, cellphones, lighters, battery-powered drones, and other rechargeable electronics. That's because lithium batteries are prohibited in checked baggage and must be carried in the cabin due to fire risk. Now, to avoid mistakes that slow you down while traveling through airports, you'll want to pay attention to a new rule on Southwest Airlines. The change follows new warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding lithium batteries. Starting September 25, 2025, Southwest will require passengers to remove lithium batteries from powered wheelchairs and scooters before boarding.

The rule is in line with an FAA safety alert issued August 25, 2025. Until now, the restriction had not applied to mobility devices, but the FAA's updated guidance highlights increased concerns about battery safety and ignition sources, prompting Southwest to take the lead among U.S. carriers in tightening regulations. "These updates are designed to enhance safety and align with international standards, further protecting our customers and our crew members," said Dave Hunt, Southwest's vice president of safety and security, in an internal memo obtained by People. In August 2025 alone, the FAA tracked 50 in-cabin fires linked to lithium batteries.

This isn't the airline's first move to reduce in-flight battery hazards. In May 2025, Southwest began requiring passengers to keep portable chargers and power banks within sight, prohibiting them from charging in overhead bins during flights. The airline explained that the change would make it easier for crews to respond to emergencies. While similar policies have already been adopted by several Asian airlines and all carriers based in South Korea, Southwest is now the first major U.S. airline to enforce such visible lithium battery protocols.