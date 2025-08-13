Southwest Finally Addresses Customer Backlash Over Latest Policy Changes (Here's What You Need To Know)

Long known for its "bags fly free" policy, Southwest Airlines has been making some important changes in 2025, and the company's longtime loyal customers have loudly expressed their disapproval. Under a thread titled "New policies are driving me away from SW" under the r/SouthwestAirlines subreddit, u/proudlyhumble quickly responded, "I'm pretty sure someone posts this every 25 minutes." And now, with the company's latest announcement that it will be ending its most iconic and unique decades-old feature — the open seating policy — Southwest's CEO, Bob Jordan, is speaking out about all that's been going on and the motivation behind it.

"I know we have some that are not happy," he acknowledged in a recent interview with The New York Times. The interview calls into question whether what's happening is the result of a battle with Elliott Investment Management, one of the airline's major shareholders, in late 2024, but Jordan insists this is not the case and that people are actually "excited" about what's being referred to as "the new Southwest" by its employees and loyalists. "I think you just have to play through this period of change because change is hard," Jordan explained.

Reddit users like u/Bob5451292 found this pep talk so tastelessly optimistic and contrived that they wrote in response, "CEO is drinking the Elliot Kool-Aide [sic]." Jordan did acknowledge that some of the changes seem to be in response to lower revenue caused by the decrease in flight bookings in 2025, an overall industry trend resulting from the U.S.'s unstable economy following recent tariff and trade wars. He claimed Southwest's policies had become unattractive to its customers, and so the airline is playing "catch-up" with the decades of updates made by other airlines.