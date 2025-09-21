Here's Why America Has Not Invested In Bullet Trains Until Recently
As countries like Japan, France, and China have expanded their extensive bullet train networks, the United States has consistently lagged behind in developing high-speed rail. Despite a rising demand for faster and more efficient transportation countrywide, efforts have repeatedly stalled, hampered by political gridlock, funding issues, and pushback from the aviation and automotive industries. That may finally be changing. America is set to open its first bullet train line before 2030, connecting Los Angeles with Las Vegas, America's top summer destination.
Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner argues that the U.S. isn't behind because of technical shortfalls but because of politics. Politicians and lawmakers have so far failed to fund proposed projects, making the issue purely financial. As a result, America's rail infrastructure has been stuck in the past while Europe and Asia have surged ahead.
The cost to implement a high-speed rail network across America is estimated to be around $4 trillion, a massive investment that would require a near-total overhaul of the current network — something the government has not yet been able to make a national priority. For now, Amtrak is still attempting to modernize. It recently purchased 83 new German trains for $7.3 billion, which are due to be operational in 2026. But even these sleek trains will top out at 125 miles per hour, far slower than Japan's Maglev, the fastest bullet train that reaches speeds of up to 375 miles per hour. Then there is the issue of infrastructure. If the U.S. invested in bullet trains today, they would have to run on the country's existing network of winding tracks, centuries-old tunnels, and bridges that would bottleneck their potential. For high-speed rail to work, the U.S. would need to invest in purpose-built tracks, a project that could take between 10 and 30 years.
America is in need of a transport overhaul
Long-distance travel in America has long been dominated by the aviation industry. With vast distances to cover, planes remain the quickest way to hop between major cities. Aviation also plays a huge economic role, accounting for roughly 5% of U.S. Gross Domestic Product and supporting approximately 7.6 million jobs, per the International Air Transport Association. For regional travel, however, the car is king. Thanks to a sprawling network of highways, life in America is deeply rooted in driving. The average American clocks in over 13,000 miles each year, driving more than any other country in the world. Not surprisingly, motor vehicles are responsible for the bulk of transportation greenhouse gases.
But as climate change risks intensify and gas prices climb, travelers are looking for alternatives. Beyond the environmental perks, rail travel is a stress-free experience that doesn't require moving through security lines and has panoramic views on board, spacious seating where passengers can continue their work, and the ability to arrive right in the center of a city. Americans even tend to agree that train travel is the best type of public transportation.
Amtrak, America's national rail service, currently operates across 21,000 miles in 46 states. Yet the system faces some hurdles. The majority of Amtrak's routes run on tracks owned by freight companies, meaning passenger trains are often delayed by freight traffic. On top of this, the sheer scale of the U.S. makes a nationwide high-speed rail network impractical. That said, not every route needs one: shorter, high-traffic corridors like San Francisco to Los Angeles, or New York to Washington, could benefit enormously. On these routes, trains could become a true alternative to short-haul flights or long car journeys, saving time, cutting carbon emissions, and making travel a lot less stressful.
Introducing America's first bullet train route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas
Famous for its high-speed rail, Japan was one of the first countries to debut a bullet train more than 50 years ago. Today, these aerodynamic machines whisk hundreds of passengers from one city to the next at incredible speeds. With an impressive on-time record, the average delay is under a minute. While the initial investment is a large one, the efficiency of this type of public transport remains unmatched.
The U.S. is finally stepping onto the high-speed rail stage. A new line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, operated by Brightline — a private new competitor to Amtrak that is already making strides in the rail industry — is set to begin partial service by 2028, with full operations expected by 2031. The 218 mph train will cover the journey in just two hours and 10 minutes. In contrast, the drive takes around four hours with no traffic (which is rare on I-15 and I-10), and flights, while only 70 minutes in the air, often eat up extra time, adding in security lines, baggage carousels, and taxi transfers. Once operational, the electric train will slash annual carbon emissions by 800 million pounds.
Tickets will cost between $119 for standard and $133 for premium seating, comparable to airfare, and will fluctuate with demand. While it might cost as much as a plane ticket, the train eliminates security lines and airport transfers while offering a greener alternative. The route will service four stations: Las Vegas's hub will sit right on the Strip, while the Los Angeles stop will be in Rancho Cucamonga, linked with downtown L.A. by California's Metrolink trains. Two additional stations will sit just northeast of L.A. in Hesperia and Victor Valley.