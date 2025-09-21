Here's Why America Has Not Invested In Bullet Trains Until Recently

As countries like Japan, France, and China have expanded their extensive bullet train networks, the United States has consistently lagged behind in developing high-speed rail. Despite a rising demand for faster and more efficient transportation countrywide, efforts have repeatedly stalled, hampered by political gridlock, funding issues, and pushback from the aviation and automotive industries. That may finally be changing. America is set to open its first bullet train line before 2030, connecting Los Angeles with Las Vegas, America's top summer destination.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner argues that the U.S. isn't behind because of technical shortfalls but because of politics. Politicians and lawmakers have so far failed to fund proposed projects, making the issue purely financial. As a result, America's rail infrastructure has been stuck in the past while Europe and Asia have surged ahead.

The cost to implement a high-speed rail network across America is estimated to be around $4 trillion, a massive investment that would require a near-total overhaul of the current network — something the government has not yet been able to make a national priority. For now, Amtrak is still attempting to modernize. It recently purchased 83 new German trains for $7.3 billion, which are due to be operational in 2026. But even these sleek trains will top out at 125 miles per hour, far slower than Japan's Maglev, the fastest bullet train that reaches speeds of up to 375 miles per hour. Then there is the issue of infrastructure. If the U.S. invested in bullet trains today, they would have to run on the country's existing network of winding tracks, centuries-old tunnels, and bridges that would bottleneck their potential. For high-speed rail to work, the U.S. would need to invest in purpose-built tracks, a project that could take between 10 and 30 years.