One Of 2025's Best Fall Foliage Destinations Is An Endlessly Gorgeous Italian Region With Autumnal Charm
As we move into autumn, it's time to gear up for a special time of year that nature lovers treasure — foliage season. Watching as trees burst with color never gets old, and while some may instantly think of New England or Japan as prime foliage destinations, there's another underrated place where you can view the reds, oranges, and yellows of the season. Northern Italy's Lombardy region is a surprisingly good destination in mainland Europe for leaf peeping, which, when added to the idea of sipping a glass of sparkling Franciacorta wine and taking in world-class museums, is a great excuse to book a ticket to Italy.
Lombardy is filled with incredible landscapes to take in the autumn foliage. Whether you want to take a quick day trip outside Milan or spend some time hiking close to the Swiss border, there's always something to see. In terms of timing, while things can vary across the region, visiting from mid-October to early-November will put you in prime foliage time in most of Lombardy.
So where are the best places to visit? Not far from Milan, the Parco di Monza is a great stop close to the city. Located just an hour away from the city by train, or 35 minutes by car, this park with over 110,000 trees is located on the grounds of the Neoclassical palace Villa Reale. One of the largest fenced parks in Europe, it sprawls over 1,729 acres, and in the fall its beech, oak, and chestnut trees explode with color. Whether you stroll or cycle, you'll find plenty of red, gold, and orange leaves along the park's tree-lined streets and the banks of the Lambro River.
Other prime destinations to view fall foliage in Lombardy
For one of Lombardy's best areas for viewing the autumn leaves, you'll need to move close to the border of Switzerland. The Val d'Intelvi is a valley nestled between Lake Como and Lake Lugano, in the far northern reaches of the region. Its enchanting forests come alive in the fall, and while there are many hiking trails, the Sentiero delle Espressioni or "Pathway of Expressions" makes a fantastic outing for families. The trail, which runs just under 3 miles, is dotted with sculptures carved into tree trunks that are beautifully framed by the warm hues of the leaves.
If you are looking for a more challenging hike, head to the Bergamasque Alps, a mountain range located two hours north of Milan. Also known as the Orobian Alps, the area offers a range of experiences that will immerse you in nature and fall's warm colors. Experienced hikers will want to try climbing the Presolana, a peak known as the "Queen of the Orobie Mountains." The mountain is surrounded by a 33-mile ring divided into three levels of difficulty, and provides a true mountaineering experience surrounded by the changing leaves of the mountain's beech forest.
These are just some of the many leaf-peeping opportunities that Lombardy unexpectedly provides, making it a top destination for anyone who wants to revel in the colors of the season. And thanks to Milan's Malpensa International Airport, these locations are easy to reach, whether you are looking for a simple day trip from the city or you'll be planning an entire stay in the region's charming mountain towns.