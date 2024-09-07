The Best Sparkling Wine Region In Italy Is A Wildly Underrated Mountainous Vineyard Paradise

The moderate climate in northern Italy is perfect to create the sparkling Franciacorta wines, and if you'd like to watch the harvest, the best time to visit is between mid-August through the end of September. These wines vary in taste from dry to smooth (in the case of the satèn), so you'll just have to try several to find your favorite. Like champagne, Franciacorta is double-fermented. It's done first in a stainless-steel tank, and then in the bottle. The rules around the creation of Franciacorta include using the correct grapes at the right quality, and a fermentation of between 18 and 60 months.

Advertisement

Many of the wineries in the region are open for visits and tastings, like Cavalleri, which creates wines take up to 120 months to be ready. (You can find a winery map of the Franciacorta region here. Reservations are always recommended.) One unique winery to visit in Adro, one of the region's towns, is Ferghettina, which bottles their wine in square bottles. They do this to give more contact space between the wine and yeast. You can do tastings there and even get married at the winery.

Berlucchi is another one to check out in the region's Borgonato di Corte Franca It's been making this type of wine since 1961 using the "metodo classico," or the regulated method of making Franciacorta, with many wines receiving awards, like the Cuvée Franco Ziliani reserve that nabbed Lively Wine of the Year from Doctor Wine.

Advertisement