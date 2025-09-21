One Of South Carolina's Tiniest Towns Is A Riverside Gem With A Vibrant Community And Rich History

Situated on the banks of the Saluda River, just 16 miles south of Greenville, is a tiny town with a lot to offer. While the gorgeous South Carolina city of Charleston often gets the spotlight for its beaches and European-inspired downtown, Pelzer is a town that should not be overlooked when traveling to the Palmetto State. Pelzer boasts a small population of just over 1,500 residents as of 2023. Though it's one of South Carolina's smallest towns, its charm is not something to miss. Pelzer is a riverside gem (located right next to the Saluda River) and one with a vibrant growing community.

Built in the late 19th century by textile manufacturer Francis Pelzer, the town was first founded as a mill village to serve the Pelzer Manufacturing Company. The mill was a crucial catalyst for the town's development and ultimate success as it brought in workers and their families to move into Pelzer. It became a bustling mill town in the 20th century with a community built around it. This success eventually lead to the village's expansion, and the factory soon became one of the early adopters of electricity, purchasing and utilizing the first generators from the General Electric Company. One of the notable aspects of Pelzer's rich history is that the Pelzer Manufacturing Company was the first factory in the United States to use incandescent lights.

The town commemorates its history with the Pelzer mural, located off Hwy. 8. The mural, created by Thomas Addison, showcases not only Ellison A. Smyth (president of the Pelzer Manufacturing Company) and Francis Pelzer, but the people who represent Pelzer in some way, including doctors, teachers, and sports stars.