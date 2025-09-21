One Of South Carolina's Tiniest Towns Is A Riverside Gem With A Vibrant Community And Rich History
Situated on the banks of the Saluda River, just 16 miles south of Greenville, is a tiny town with a lot to offer. While the gorgeous South Carolina city of Charleston often gets the spotlight for its beaches and European-inspired downtown, Pelzer is a town that should not be overlooked when traveling to the Palmetto State. Pelzer boasts a small population of just over 1,500 residents as of 2023. Though it's one of South Carolina's smallest towns, its charm is not something to miss. Pelzer is a riverside gem (located right next to the Saluda River) and one with a vibrant growing community.
Built in the late 19th century by textile manufacturer Francis Pelzer, the town was first founded as a mill village to serve the Pelzer Manufacturing Company. The mill was a crucial catalyst for the town's development and ultimate success as it brought in workers and their families to move into Pelzer. It became a bustling mill town in the 20th century with a community built around it. This success eventually lead to the village's expansion, and the factory soon became one of the early adopters of electricity, purchasing and utilizing the first generators from the General Electric Company. One of the notable aspects of Pelzer's rich history is that the Pelzer Manufacturing Company was the first factory in the United States to use incandescent lights.
The town commemorates its history with the Pelzer mural, located off Hwy. 8. The mural, created by Thomas Addison, showcases not only Ellison A. Smyth (president of the Pelzer Manufacturing Company) and Francis Pelzer, but the people who represent Pelzer in some way, including doctors, teachers, and sports stars.
Kayak along the Saluda River
If you're going to visit Pelzer, you'd be remiss if you did not enjoy all that the riverside community offers. While you're exploring South Carolina, you might have already seen the pretty, small town of Cheraw with its river views, but Pelzer is right next to the Saluda River where visitors can kayak or paddleboard on the scenic body of water or simply take in the picturesque views at the Pelzer Dam.
There's a vibrant community in Pelzer that's only growing as the town is currently planning the construction of the new Courtney Park subdivision with 125 single-family homes and 18 townhomes. There are also many wonderful places and events that bring the town together. Frenchie's Fine Art is an art gallery founded by Meghan Verret, which she started after becoming inspired by her son Elijah who was diagnosed with a debilitating disease at birth. There's also the Mill Town Players, a performing arts theater putting on a variety of shows. For antique lovers, the Westy's Antiques And Vintage Heirlooms is a spot to go to. The popular and highly rated destination sells everything from collectibles to furniture to dishes and 1920s-style flapper hats.
If you're wanting to travel to Pelzer, then your best bet is to fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is about 25 miles from the town.
Where to eat and where to stay when visiting Pelzer
Southern Smoke BBQ is rated number one on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants in Pelzer, and for good reason. Their menu offers BBQ classics including shredded pork, chicken, brisket, burgers, wings, and chicken fingers, but reviewers especially love their ribs. Looking for a down-home family restaurant where you can order some great breakfast? Mill Town Place will give any visitor that great family-restaurant feel as they serve classics like eggs and French toast for breakfast and sandwiches, salads, and burgers for lunch and dinner. City Scape Winery is a family-owned winery that was ranked by Tripadvisor as No. 1 of the "things to do" in Pelzer, so it's a must-visit. In addition to picturesque views of the vineyard, visitors can also expect tours of the winery and, of course, tastings, plus events like winemaker workshops and live music. There's also Cryptid Coffee, a charming coffee shop started by two sisters who serve up food, drinks, and good vibes.
If you're wanting to stay the night in Pelzer, then your best bet is to go somewhere near the town, as the town itself does not offer too many options for lodging. The Liberty Hall Bed and Breakfast is about 22 miles from Pelzer. It is a time capsule that was built in the 1840s and offers a plethora of rooms, private baths, and massages as part of their amenities. Then there's the Pettigru Place Bed & Breakfast, which is a charmer about 17 miles from Pelzer. Situated right in the heart of the incredible foliage-filled city of Greenville, the Pettigru Place Bed & Breakfast is nestled in the Pettigru Historic District. The space has a garden with a gazebo, a firepit, and two and three-course breakfasts that vary each day.