Kansas' Small City Surrounded By Historic Sites Offers Intriguing Museums And Excellent Eats
With a population of just over 3,300 and more than a hundred miles away from the nearest major city, Larned might be a small, underrated gem, but it punches well above its weight in terms of history, culture, and overall charm. Located in Pawnee County, Kansas, its prairie-like feel is something you won't find in bigger Kansas hubs. Meanwhile, similarly quiet places lack Larned's interesting history, well-preserved landmarks, and surprisingly excellent eats. All in all, you'll struggle to find another place like it in the Sunflower State.
Visitors can fly into Wichita, a bustling Kansas city that has one of America's lowest costs of living. The drive from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is roughly two hours. Some travelers come from as far as Kansas City, 272 miles away and a four-hour drive. Public transport is limited in the area, which means that having a car on hand is a must. There are multiple car rental options at the Wichita Airport that make it easy to explore the area. Once in Larned, you'll be grateful for its more secluded location and peaceful vibe, despite the fact that you'll need a car to get around. Think of it as more of a "road trip-friendly" destination rather than a "fly in, walk everywhere" kind of town.
Historic Sites in Larned, Kansas
If there's one facet of Larned culture you absolutely have to experience during your time here, it's the city's fascinating historical background. One of the most iconic attractions is Fort Larned National Historic Site, located just 10 minutes outside the city center on KS-156. Active from 1859 to 1878, this is a beautifully preserved military post from the Civil War era. Visitors can explore restored sandstone buildings, complete with the officers' quarters, a kitchen, and even a blacksmith shop, and attend ranger-led programs, walk trails, and admire the surrounding nature. The fort is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is completely free to visit. There's also a leafy picnic area that's ideal for enjoying a snack.
The Santa Fe Trail Center is yet another must-see spot for history buffs. Located between the fort and the city, it tells the story of the Santa Fe Trail and features both indoor exhibits and outdoor structures. Visitors will need to purchase tickets, but it's well worth the entry fee to see covered wagons, historic photographs, and other incredible artifacts. If these sites have piqued your interest in the region's history, it's worth driving the 52 minutes to Greensburg, where you'll find Big Well, one of Kansas' eight wonders and a giant engineering marvel with deep history.
Where to eat in Larned, Kansas
Considering its size, Larned offers a surprisingly excellent selection of local eats. Authentic and comforting are the names of the game with restaurants like El Dos De Oros, a local favorite according to Tripadvisor reviewers. They serve traditional Mexican-inspired fare like shrimp fajitas, chimichangas, and margaritas, all for a reasonable price. El Dos de Oros is open daily until 9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m., depending on the day of the week.
A 3-minute walk away, you'll find Edward's Street Brew & Bites, another gem whose menu includes everything from chicken fried steak and bacon cheeseburgers to fried okra and homemade sauces. If you're in the mood for some pizza or chicken wings, you can't go wrong with Humble Pie, located right on Main Street. Save the higher-end restaurant experiences for a day trip to Hutchinson, a city "smack dab in the middle of America" with upscale dining, shops, and world-class attractions. It's a little over an hour away from Larned, but that's generally true of most potential day trip destinations in this rural part of the country.