A Kansas City 'Smack Dab In The Middle' Of America Has World-Class Attractions, Shops & Upscale Dining
Known as "Salt City" or simply "Hutch" to locals, Hutchinson, Kansas, offers an unexpected mix of attractions, including one of the "finest space museums in the world." Visitors to the unassuming Midwest destination are also surprised to learn that hidden below this Kansas town is an underrated, one-of-a-kind museum.
This small community embraces its salt-mining heritage while offering cutting-edge attractions like the previously mentioned Smithsonian-affiliated space museum and underground salt adventure. Its vibrant downtown features locally owned restaurants, craft breweries, and boutique shops that reflect the area's character and charm. Events such as the annual Kansas State Fair bring people from across the state together, offering them a chance to enjoy thrilling rides, live performances, and the best in local food and agriculture.
Whether you're exploring lively downtown taprooms, savoring locally sourced cuisine, or attending one of its vibrant annual events, Hutchinson promises an unexpectedly delightful experience right in the heart of Kansas and the country.
Explore world-class attractions in Hutchinson
Hutchinson is home to a number of attractions that rival those of much larger cities. The Cosmosphere, a state-of-the-art science museum, boasts the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow. The Smithsonian-affiliated museum also features a cutting-edge planetarium, a flight simulator, and live science demonstrations in the Dr. Goddard's Lab exhibit. Families will love CosmoKids, an interactive play area where young explorers can build a Mars habitat or learn about gravity.
Just a short drive away, Strataca offers an unforgettable underground adventure. This one-of-a-kind museum takes visitors 650 feet below the Earth's surface to explore the fascinating history of salt mining. Guests can ride the Salt Mine Express, enjoy a 30-minute tram tour, and wander through glittering caverns. The incredible adventure is a highlight of any Kansas trip and offers the rare opportunity to visit the nation's only tourist-accessible underground salt mine museum. Nearby, the Dillon Nature Center provides walking trails, a spring-fed pond and picnic area, and more family-friendly hands-on learning opportunities at the visitor's center.
Savor comfort food and celebrate at Hutchinson's events
For those looking for some good Midwest fare, Hutchinson does not disappoint. The family-owned and operated Roy's BBQ has been serving up classic barbeque favorites since the 1960s. Try the sampler platter, which includes your choice of tender meats like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and sausage paired with classic sides such as creamy coleslaw and tangy potato salad.
Not much has changed over the years at the R-B Diner, which is the state's oldest drive-up eatery. For a true taste of classic Americana cuisine, try the locally sourced cheeseburger, which is grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun, or the hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Both are complemented by home-cut fries, crispy onion rings, and a refreshing limeade. Wash it all down with a small-batch, seasonal craft brew at Salt City Brewing Company, where you can enjoy everything from crisp lagers to bold IPAs in a laid-back taproom.
Each September, Hutchinson becomes the epicenter of activity in the state as the Kansas State Fair takes over. Running for 10 days, this annual event features thrilling rides, live performances, and a showcase of the region's best in agriculture and livestock. Fairgoers can also indulge in classic fair treats like funnel cakes and turkey legs while attending concerts under the Kansas sky.
Looking for even more to do during your vacation? You can visit another charming Kansas city that's nearby, a lesser-known town known as America's Little Sweden.