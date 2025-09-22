Visiting Hawaii's Waterfalls May Give You A Glimpse Of A Fish Doing The Impossible

Fish swim. Birds fly. Humans walk. These seem like pretty fundamental rules of the animal kingdom until you witness something that breaks them entirely. Standing beside one of Hawaii's thundering waterfalls, watching tons of water crash down volcanic rocks, you might catch a glimpse of nature's ultimate overachiever: a fish inching its way up the vertical stone face against torrents of cascading waters, defying every expectation of what fish are supposed to do.

The Hawaiian Islands overflow with natural wonders that challenge assumptions, from waterfalls along the Hamakua Coast to towering cascades hidden in Akaka Falls State Park. These waterfalls, drawing in thousands of tourists, harbor one of nature's most improbable athletes. Despite being only an inch long, the Nopoli rock-climbing goby has turned what should be certain death into an elaborate courtship ritual, all in service of finding love in the stream pools above.

Ancient Hawaiians had long recognized these tenacious creatures before science did. There's even an old Hawaiian saying about how the Nopili clings, suggesting that luck will follow suit. After witnessing the spectacle firsthand, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that they were onto something.