The World's Best Airline Points Program For 2025 Is In Europe (But You Don't Have To Fly There To Use It)
Travel seems to be rising in price every year. A simple weekend stay at a hotel in a major city can set you back well over a hundred dollars at a minimum, and you've probably noticed that flights keep getting more and more expensive. However, there are some effective ways to save money, including using credit card points and joining an airline rewards program. You might think that, in order to benefit from any of the multitude of programs out there, you need to be a frequent flyer, jetsetting around the globe to exotic locales at least once a quarter. But that's not the case.
Nowadays, the vast majority of points are earned from online shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other non-travel-related retailers. If you're a loyalty-points newbie, you may be wondering which program is right for you, and you're not alone: There are a plethora of websites, YouTube channels, and podcasts dedicated to answering this very question, including point.me. This is a paid subscription service that allows you to search for the cheapest ways to book flights, and it did your homework for you: It put together a comprehensive ranking, the 2025 Best Airline Rewards Programs, where it scored 59 contenders across eight metrics. And the winner? Flying Blue, the loyalty program for Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
However, if you're not typing "flying blue" into your Google Search bar right now, it's probably because you're skeptical about whether this is the program for you — perhaps you don't make regular trips to France or the Netherlands. So, is it really worth it? Well, the answer, according to point.me, is a resounding yes. The great news about the Flying Blue program is that you don't even need to fly to Europe to make use of it.
How the ranking works — and why Flying Blue is still on top
The eight metrics examined by point.me are: ease of earning miles, redemption rates, partner opportunities, redemption experience, award availability, customer service quality, change and cancellation fees and policies, and award holds. The company analyzed data from September 1, 2024, to August 1, 2025, garnered from over 22 million searches, and carefully assessed each program's policies. Its full report was released on September 10, 2025.
For the second year in a row, Flying Blue topped the list, earning a final score of 92.38. It received a "Great" rating (the top score) in five categories and "Good" (the second-highest) in the other three. The program consistently delivered top-notch customer service and care, thanks to its convenient app and website, as well as its professional and helpful representatives. The most impressive features of the program are the ease with which users can earn and redeem points. As Air France and KLM are part of SkyTeam, flyers can gain points with any of the current 18 global members, including Delta, Aeromexico, Middle East Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Korean Air, and others. Beyond that, it has made efforts to cultivate relationships with 19 other carriers, so you can claim and redeem points with non-SkyTeam members as well. Qantas, Japan Airlines, WestJet, and Etihad Airways are just a few of these partners. And to redeem, flights within Europe start at an incredibly low 5,625 miles.
Besides flying, you can earn points on credit card swipes (miles for every dollar you spend), and even transfer points over from other cards — it offers its own co-branded credit card, which is available to those based in the U.S. You'll also earn through online shopping in the Flying Blue portal, hotels (booking with Hotels for Miles), and rental cars.
Important factors to consider before you choose your airline rewards program
Although points.me thinks Flying Blue is the best, this doesn't necessarily mean it's the best for you. Before signing up for any travel rewards credit card or program, it's integral to consider a few things. Firstly, take a look at the air carriers the program is partnered with — the more members in its alliance that you're likely to fly with, the better. While most offer ways to earn without flying, you'll likely receive the largest chunk of points at one time through a flight. And it won't be useful for you to rack up tons of miles with a program with destinations you're not interested in. Think about your current and future travel trends as well: if you're planning to make a few long-haul flights to Hong Kong, for example, it might be worth signing up with Cathay Pacific because you'll earn a decent amount of miles in one go on flights you were going to take anyways — and you'll have access to other oneworld Alliance members, too.
Additionally, check out each program's non-airline partners, as this will be the most frequent way you gain points. If you're based in the U.S. and regularly shop at BestBuy, Home Depot, and Nike, for instance, then the American Airlines AAdvantage program may be the right fit — it has a network of over 1,200 stores, mostly U.S.-based, from which to earn on purchases.
Finally, you should consider the various programs' perks. Certain programs offer priority boarding or access to swanky airport lounges. If this is important to you, compare the available benefits before making a final decision. Then, choose the program that's best-suited to your lifestyle and goals — and your free round-the-world plane ticket could be closer than you think!