The World's Best Airline Points Program For 2025 Is In Europe (But You Don't Have To Fly There To Use It)

Travel seems to be rising in price every year. A simple weekend stay at a hotel in a major city can set you back well over a hundred dollars at a minimum, and you've probably noticed that flights keep getting more and more expensive. However, there are some effective ways to save money, including using credit card points and joining an airline rewards program. You might think that, in order to benefit from any of the multitude of programs out there, you need to be a frequent flyer, jetsetting around the globe to exotic locales at least once a quarter. But that's not the case.

Nowadays, the vast majority of points are earned from online shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and other non-travel-related retailers. If you're a loyalty-points newbie, you may be wondering which program is right for you, and you're not alone: There are a plethora of websites, YouTube channels, and podcasts dedicated to answering this very question, including point.me. This is a paid subscription service that allows you to search for the cheapest ways to book flights, and it did your homework for you: It put together a comprehensive ranking, the 2025 Best Airline Rewards Programs, where it scored 59 contenders across eight metrics. And the winner? Flying Blue, the loyalty program for Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

However, if you're not typing "flying blue" into your Google Search bar right now, it's probably because you're skeptical about whether this is the program for you — perhaps you don't make regular trips to France or the Netherlands. So, is it really worth it? Well, the answer, according to point.me, is a resounding yes. The great news about the Flying Blue program is that you don't even need to fly to Europe to make use of it.