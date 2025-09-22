What Your Survival Chances Would Be If You Went Overboard On A Cruise Ship

If you've ever stood on a cruise deck and looked over the railing, you know how small the ocean can make you feel. The realization that just a few stories of steel is what separates you from vast open waters can be unsettling. Anxious, intrusive thoughts start to creep in — if I fell, what would happen? Would I survive? Would anyone even notice I was gone?

There are several unsettling reasons some travelers may want to avoid taking a cruise. While falling overboard may be one of the more extreme reasons, fortunately, it's also the least likely. According to a report by the Cruise Lines International Association, there were 212 man-overboard incidents from 2009 to 2019.

But what really happens when a passenger falls overboard? Understanding the ship's protocols can give a clearer picture of survival odds. If a passenger or crew member is seen going overboard, a life preserver is thrown in, and the ship goes under a "Code Oscar" — the alert for a person overboard. The crew then marks the location, contacts the Coast Guard, and turns the ship around. A rescue boat is deployed, and the area is thoroughly searched. The operation continues until the person is found or until the Coast Guard clears the ship to continue on its travels. Knowing the ship's procedures is important, but it is also vital to understand what to do if you find yourself plummeting into the icy water.