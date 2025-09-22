This Pristine, Secluded Stretch Of Hawaiian Coast Is So Hidden That Locals Call It 'Secret Beach'

Before making the trek to Kauapea Beach, be sure you've packed food and water, sunscreen, and a hat, as there are no concessions or shade at your destination. (Just remember that you'll need to take all trash with you, following local "Leave No Trace" rules.) The trail to the beach is steep and occasionally muddy, particularly after rainstorms, so you'll want to wear sneakers or water shoes for the short hike.

Once you've made it down to "Secret Beach," you can swim or bodysurf, keeping in mind that currents can be strong and there aren't any lifeguards on duty. If the surf is rough, you can enjoy exploring the shoreline instead: there are tidal pools to wade through at low tide, plus sea caves and a waterfall on the western side. Early morning and late afternoon are the recommended times to visit for the best photo ops, not to mention you'll likely have the place to yourself.

Kauapea Beach is reachable by car or bus (ask the driver to let you off at the closest stop). If you're driving, it's about a 5-minute ride from the nearby town of Kilauea, where you'll also find casual dining options like Kauai Boba & BBQ and Palate Wine Bar & Restaurant. The closest lodgings are 15 minutes away in Princeville, including the Cliffs at Princeville (from $282 per night), set on bluffs overlooking the ocean, and the luxurious Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas (from $454 per night).

