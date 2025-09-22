This Pristine, Secluded Stretch Of Hawaiian Coast Is So Hidden That Locals Call It 'Secret Beach'
Fewer than expected travelers descended on the Hawaiian islands in summer 2025. According to a report from the State of Hawaii, tourism numbers in June were 1.8% lower than the same period in 2024. Interestingly, even though Hawaii's tourism is on a decline, spending is up; fewer visitors are in Hawaii, but they're collectively splashing out more cash on dream vacations. Of course, luxury is subjective — for some, it's a stay at a five-star resort like the Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, recently honored at the Readers' Choice Awards, while for others, it's all about getting off the grid at an off-the-beaten-paradise escape like the pristine Kauapea Beach, known to locals as "Secret Beach."
Located on the north shore of Kauai, the archipelago's fourth-largest island, Kauapea Beach is about a 45-minute drive from the island's airport. Framed by scenic cliffs, its sandy beach is lined by clear turquoise waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling. It's only accessible by a short, steep half-mile hike, which kept the place relatively unknown for years and limits the number of people you'll find there at any given time. But since it's a fantastic place to catch the sunset, you're likely to see a few locals or travelers there as the day comes to an end.
Plan your trip to Kauapea Beach
Before making the trek to Kauapea Beach, be sure you've packed food and water, sunscreen, and a hat, as there are no concessions or shade at your destination. (Just remember that you'll need to take all trash with you, following local "Leave No Trace" rules.) The trail to the beach is steep and occasionally muddy, particularly after rainstorms, so you'll want to wear sneakers or water shoes for the short hike.
Once you've made it down to "Secret Beach," you can swim or bodysurf, keeping in mind that currents can be strong and there aren't any lifeguards on duty. If the surf is rough, you can enjoy exploring the shoreline instead: there are tidal pools to wade through at low tide, plus sea caves and a waterfall on the western side. Early morning and late afternoon are the recommended times to visit for the best photo ops, not to mention you'll likely have the place to yourself.
Kauapea Beach is reachable by car or bus (ask the driver to let you off at the closest stop). If you're driving, it's about a 5-minute ride from the nearby town of Kilauea, where you'll also find casual dining options like Kauai Boba & BBQ and Palate Wine Bar & Restaurant. The closest lodgings are 15 minutes away in Princeville, including the Cliffs at Princeville (from $282 per night), set on bluffs overlooking the ocean, and the luxurious Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas (from $454 per night).
If you want to explore more beaches in the Aloha State, you can read more about the best beaches in Hawaii. And if you like Kauai's secret beach, don't miss Mākua Beach, one of Oahu's best secret beaches.