Hawaii's Tourism Is On A Decline While Spending Is Up (And What This Means For Your Next Trip)
Hawaii has long been one of the most tourist destinations in the world. According to Statista, U.S. tourists alone outnumbered Hawaiian locals five to one in 2022, totaling over 7.7 million. If you add international tourists on top of that, Hawaii welcomes almost 10 million visitors every year. Who can blame them? Hawaii is renowned as a unique snorkeling paradise of colorful sea life, a hiking haven, and a welcoming destination with some of the world's best family attractions. However, the State of Hawaii has recently become increasingly concerned about the impact its inflated tourism is having on its environment, residents, and culture.
A recent report from the State of Hawaii revealed that tourism numbers in June 2025 decreased by 1.8% compared to June 2024. Despite this drop, the average daily visitor spending actually increased by 5.7%, totaling $1.97 billion (+2.8%) in June 2025. Based on these numbers, it would seem that Hawaii's goal of reducing visitors without losing crucial tourism revenue is going to plan. But what does this mean for travelers wanting to visit the Aloha State?
As Hawaii prioritizes higher-spending visitors over mass tourism, you may need to adjust how you go about your next trip. This might mean booking a shorter stay to give yourself more spending money, using your air miles to save on flights, or holding off entirely for better deals in 2026.
How to manage increased costs in Hawaii
Despite its average daily visitor spending sitting at $258, Hawaii is still cheaper than other island destinations, such as Barbados and Antigua. However, travelers are changing how they plan for and spend their time here. You should have a very clear idea of your budget and spending limits before booking. One crucial element is to make sure you don't forget about the biggest expense of most vacations when budgeting: home expenses.
When it comes to accommodations, remember Hawaii's new tourism fee before committing to a hotel or resort. It's always a win when you can get your flights covered by air miles, but if you don't have enough, wait until a Monday, as it's the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel. Unfortunately, domestic and international air routes to Hawaii are still down compared to pre-COVID levels and what they were in 2024. This can put flights in higher demand and, as a result, more expensive.
Budget-conscious travelers know to save money by not booking any tours and, instead, opt for self-guided hikes, days at the beach, or road trips (just be mindful of car hire fees). Buying snacks from supermarkets and opting for a picnic during your daily adventures instead of eating lunch at a restaurant can also cut down on spending. Even with the slight dip in monthly visitors in June, Hawaii is showing the effects of its high tourism. You may need to decide whether expensive accommodations, eroding beaches, packed hiking trails, and limited parking are worth the increased cost. Despite all this, Hawaii remains a sought-after paradise, and only time will tell if June was a one-off occurrence or the start of an ongoing trend.