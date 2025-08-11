Hawaii's Tourism Is On A Decline While Spending Is Up (And What This Means For Your Next Trip)

Hawaii has long been one of the most tourist destinations in the world. According to Statista, U.S. tourists alone outnumbered Hawaiian locals five to one in 2022, totaling over 7.7 million. If you add international tourists on top of that, Hawaii welcomes almost 10 million visitors every year. Who can blame them? Hawaii is renowned as a unique snorkeling paradise of colorful sea life, a hiking haven, and a welcoming destination with some of the world's best family attractions. However, the State of Hawaii has recently become increasingly concerned about the impact its inflated tourism is having on its environment, residents, and culture.

A recent report from the State of Hawaii revealed that tourism numbers in June 2025 decreased by 1.8% compared to June 2024. Despite this drop, the average daily visitor spending actually increased by 5.7%, totaling $1.97 billion (+2.8%) in June 2025. Based on these numbers, it would seem that Hawaii's goal of reducing visitors without losing crucial tourism revenue is going to plan. But what does this mean for travelers wanting to visit the Aloha State?

As Hawaii prioritizes higher-spending visitors over mass tourism, you may need to adjust how you go about your next trip. This might mean booking a shorter stay to give yourself more spending money, using your air miles to save on flights, or holding off entirely for better deals in 2026.