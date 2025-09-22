Just North Of Tampa Is An Affordable Florida Retirement Haven Filled With Breezy Parks And Fresh Seafood
What are the things that pop into your mind when you dream of retirement? Nice weather, fun activities, tax benefits, and a reasonable cost of living are often found on the list of many retirees. Although there are some European destinations where Americans are retiring, here in the United States, there are still many people that move to Florida for their golden years. Finance Buzz recently put together a list of charming beach towns where couples can retire on nothing but social security, and two Florida destinations made the list — Daytona Beach and Port Richey. Maybe you've heard of Daytona Beach as it claims to be the world's most famous beach and there's even a giant sign stating this at the beach itself; however, you may not have heard of Port Richey. Located north of Tampa on Florida's west coast, Port Richey may not be as well-known, but is another spot retirees should consider if they like the idea of spending their days boating, fishing, hanging out by the water, and enjoying delicious seafood.
But this town is not just a retirement spot and those younger than retirement age often enjoy it, too. In fact, its impressive park system makes it both a great place to live and visit. Waterfront Park, for example, is loved by all. As this Google reviewer shared, "This place is great for relaxing, taking a mini nature trail, having a picnic, or letting the kids enjoy a fun day at the playground." Other city parks in Port Richey include Brasher, Oelsner, Wilmslow, and Nick's. There's also a park called the Dog Enjoyment Center just for your four-legged, furry friends. However, if you are looking to get a little more lost in nature, Port Richey is also home to a really impressive state park that outdoor enthusiasts love.
Enjoy nature in Port Richey's Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park
Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is the most popular attraction in Port Richey. The park has four hiking trails, and none are more than a mile long — making these easy treks for even novice hikers. This Tripadvisor reviewer said, "What a wonderful place to get away from the bustle of city life and go on some really nice hiking trails the way Florida looked like a hundred years ago. Great chance to see nature and tropical birds in flight and sitting. If your lucky u might see an eagle. Wonderful salt springs to view."
Many paddlers also flock to the park for some on-the-water fun. The water in the park is calm, and takes boaters on a scenic journey through the mangroves. With many aquatic species living in and around the salt marsh, it's not uncommon to see birds, crabs, dolphins, and manatees while out on the water. You can also paddle to Durney Key, which is outside the park. Although you can't swim at the state park, you can swim there. You're welcome to bring out your own kayak or canoe, but if you don't have one, you can rent one onsite from Salty Dog Kayak Rentals. The park is open everyday, but the kayak rentals are only available Thursday to Sunday, so make sure to plan accordingly.
Port Richey is also one of the best places for fresh seafood
Being situated along the coast makes Port Richey a prime spot for seafood-lovers. Catches Waterfront Grille, Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill, and The Nauti Oar are a few of the area's popular restaurants. Port Richey is a really popular spot for scalloping each summer too, so make sure to try the area's signature shellfish. You can head out on a scalloping trip to bring back the freshest seafood you'll ever have — but make sure you study up on all you need to know before scalloping in Port Richey. If you don't want to go out scalloping on your own, you can book a trip with The Reef Chief Charters.
It may sound like a hidden outdoor haven that's tucked away, but Port Richey is actually pretty easy to reach. If you want to visit, you can fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA) — which has become known as the best airport in the country for travel and food. Simply rent a car, and you can drive north to Port Richey from Tampa in about 45 minutes. Once you're there, you'll find a few hotels in Port Richey, including a Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. For those who want something a little different, less than 2 miles down the road in New Port Richey is The Hacienda. This pink hotel dates back to the 1920s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.