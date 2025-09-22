Just North Of Tampa Is An Affordable Florida Retirement Haven Filled With Breezy Parks And Fresh Seafood

What are the things that pop into your mind when you dream of retirement? Nice weather, fun activities, tax benefits, and a reasonable cost of living are often found on the list of many retirees. Although there are some European destinations where Americans are retiring, here in the United States, there are still many people that move to Florida for their golden years. Finance Buzz recently put together a list of charming beach towns where couples can retire on nothing but social security, and two Florida destinations made the list — Daytona Beach and Port Richey. Maybe you've heard of Daytona Beach as it claims to be the world's most famous beach and there's even a giant sign stating this at the beach itself; however, you may not have heard of Port Richey. Located north of Tampa on Florida's west coast, Port Richey may not be as well-known, but is another spot retirees should consider if they like the idea of spending their days boating, fishing, hanging out by the water, and enjoying delicious seafood.

But this town is not just a retirement spot and those younger than retirement age often enjoy it, too. In fact, its impressive park system makes it both a great place to live and visit. Waterfront Park, for example, is loved by all. As this Google reviewer shared, "This place is great for relaxing, taking a mini nature trail, having a picnic, or letting the kids enjoy a fun day at the playground." Other city parks in Port Richey include Brasher, Oelsner, Wilmslow, and Nick's. There's also a park called the Dog Enjoyment Center just for your four-legged, furry friends. However, if you are looking to get a little more lost in nature, Port Richey is also home to a really impressive state park that outdoor enthusiasts love.