The European Destination Americans Are Flocking To Retire For High Quality Of Life And Beautiful Climate

Florida is out, as American retirees are flocking to one European destination, seeking a higher quality of life. A 2025 report by Global Citizen Solutions named the 10 best countries for Americans to retire to abroad. Leading the pack is a warm-weather hotspot beloved for a slower pace, strong public services, and rich culture: Spain.

Spain was named the top destination for American retirees in 2025. While there are several reasons for its spot, the year-round warm weather is near the top. Earlier in the year, real travelers also ranked Spain as one of the best countries in the world for expats to escape to. As the second-largest country in Europe, there Spain offers geological diversity; from beaches and mountains to cities and rural towns, there's something for everyone. In southern Spain, even in the winter months, temperatures rarely dip below mid-60s Fahrenheit. This is ideal for an active outdoor lifestyle with limited need to prepare for harsh weather. One of Rick Steves' favorites is Seville, a vibrant city he calls a "perpetual fiesta."

Beyond the climate, the country is also known for being accessible and affordable to foreigners. Several visas are available to Americans looking to relocate. The Non-Lucrative Visa is open to those looking to resettle in Spain permanently, without the right to work. This option is great for retirees who can prove a monthly income of at least $2,700, along with accommodation and private health insurance. Spain also offers a Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers who may want to settle there long-term. With a lower cost of living than major U.S. cities (the average cost of living in Spain is $2,000-$2,500 per month), it's a budget-friendly move for retirees.