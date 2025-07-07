The European Destination Americans Are Flocking To Retire For High Quality Of Life And Beautiful Climate
Florida is out, as American retirees are flocking to one European destination, seeking a higher quality of life. A 2025 report by Global Citizen Solutions named the 10 best countries for Americans to retire to abroad. Leading the pack is a warm-weather hotspot beloved for a slower pace, strong public services, and rich culture: Spain.
Spain was named the top destination for American retirees in 2025. While there are several reasons for its spot, the year-round warm weather is near the top. Earlier in the year, real travelers also ranked Spain as one of the best countries in the world for expats to escape to. As the second-largest country in Europe, there Spain offers geological diversity; from beaches and mountains to cities and rural towns, there's something for everyone. In southern Spain, even in the winter months, temperatures rarely dip below mid-60s Fahrenheit. This is ideal for an active outdoor lifestyle with limited need to prepare for harsh weather. One of Rick Steves' favorites is Seville, a vibrant city he calls a "perpetual fiesta."
Beyond the climate, the country is also known for being accessible and affordable to foreigners. Several visas are available to Americans looking to relocate. The Non-Lucrative Visa is open to those looking to resettle in Spain permanently, without the right to work. This option is great for retirees who can prove a monthly income of at least $2,700, along with accommodation and private health insurance. Spain also offers a Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers who may want to settle there long-term. With a lower cost of living than major U.S. cities (the average cost of living in Spain is $2,000-$2,500 per month), it's a budget-friendly move for retirees.
Where are other expats moving?
The list, as shared by Global Citizen Solutions, named the top 10 countries for Americans to retire in. It also noted that many Americans hope to get second citizenships to make travel easier and gain benefits they may not have as visa holders. Of the 10 listed, our neighbors to both the north and south, Canada and Mexico, made the cut, as well as five other European countries, New Zealand, Uruguay, and Costa Rica. Other South American countries also have surprisingly easy processes for obtaining citizenship. While the benefits — from taxes to health care to lifestyle — vary by country, many offer retirees more affordable way of life.
Health care is a big concern, especially as you get older. As of the 2023 Health Care Index, Spain ranked 26th in the world for health care, while the U.S. came in at 69th. This was a common theme across the list and was cited as a plus in each of the top 10 countries. Health care is notoriously expensive in the U.S., and may continue to rise given the potential cuts to Medicaid and limit health care access. This would particularly affect seniors and retirees who rely on the prorgam.
While many countries welcome expats and have visas in place to make it easier for them to settle, there are growing concerns among both expats and locals have about the influx of residents coming in from abroad. For one, there are concerns that expats inflate local housing markets and push out domestic residents, a problem that has been reported on extensively in Portugal. Americans may also need to consider the percentage of their income that will be taxed abroad, and whether they're ready to integrate into a new culture.