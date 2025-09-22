Oregon's Under-The-Radar Community Is An Idyllic Destination With Scenic Beauty And Small-Town Charm

The Portland region and the Oregon Coast often steal the limelight in the Beaver State, and it's easy to see why. But don't sleep on Mapleton. This unsung community has all the trappings of a quintessential Oregon town. Easy river access? Check. Unpretentious charm? Check, check. Scenic beauty that looks straight out of a Hallmark movie? Check, check, check. Straddling the winding waters of the Siuslaw River, Mapleton is thought to be named after the many bigleaf maple trees that dot the area, which make for an especially wondrous sight in the fall but are certainly beautiful any time of year.

Now home to a little over 500 people, the unincorporated community dates back to the late 1800s, though various Indigenous tribes lived on the land long before that. The idyllic river town may be small — spanning less than 1 square mile — but it's still big on adventure. Bound by the sprawling Siuslaw National Forest, you certainly won't have any trouble finding plenty of nature trails and waterfalls to get lost in.

And although Mapleton is off the beaten path, it's still pretty easy to get to. Perched right along Oregon Route 126, it's only roughly half an hour from the sandy shores of the Central Oregon Coast. Florence, an underrated town revered as "Oregon's coastal playground," is only 15 miles away, while Eugene is about 46 miles due east. If you're flying in from out of the area, there are also several airports within driving distance, including the nearby Eugene Airport, and the Portland International Airport, one of the most beautiful in the country, is just under a three-hour drive away.