Kentucky's Peaceful State Park Boasts Scenic Lakefront Views And 18 Holes Of Championship Golf
While the idea of lakes being a prominent geographical feature in Kentucky might surprise some, there are actually 45 major lakes across the Bluegrass State. One of the largest is Lake Barkley in the southwestern corner of Kentucky, tucked in between rolling hills that permeate the area. With over 57,000 acres and 1,000 miles of shoreline, there's endless exploration along the lake. For those who want lake access with lush green grass and championship golf, look no further than Mineral Mound State Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.
Tucked on the shores of Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound State Park dates back to the 19th century, where a mineral spring was found on the lakeside farmland. What was the site of a Civil War skirmish now exists as a peaceful slice of lake life, where locals and travelers enjoy the shores and the open waters that connect to the Tennessee River. Perched out over those lake waters at the park is an 18-hole golf layout that offers a mix of Kentucky woods vibes and pristine lake views. The solitude and serenity of Mineral Mound offer visitors a day in nature for any taste.
Championship Golf highlights the Mineral Mound State Park experience
The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park not only extends out to the lake, but it also has ties to the family of legendary author F. Scott Fitzgerald, as it was once owned by the grandfather of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald. Golfers can live vicariously through a piece of American history as they get around this 6,411-yard par 72 track that was named one of the best in Kentucky. The front nine is easy on the eyes but can be dangerous for your golf ball, as it's flanked by lake views and the accompanying hazards, providing the perfect mix of challenge and beauty.
The back nine slips back towards the mainland and winds through a wooded section of the property, giving golfers a fun yin and yang for each half of their round. Past players compliment the Tif Eagle grass greens and the overall affordability of a round, which starts at $49-60 for 18 holes. For a lakeside course where you can spot pelicans, osprey, and hawks on the course, it makes for a golf experience focused on value and park scenery, much like the Dale Hollow Lake State Park course on their resort grounds in southern Kentucky.
Direct lake access gives visitors freedom to choose their own adventure
The Mineral Mound State parking lot and entrance is next to the intersection of Interstate Highways 24 and 69 in Eddyville off of Gregory Road, just a couple of miles south of the downtown area. While there is no camping or RV parking permitted at the park, Eddyville is a quaint and isolated town that's home to about 3,000 residents and a main drag with several hotel options, and in neighboring Cadiz, there is a year-round resort offering outdoor fun. There are also vacation rental homes in the neighboring towns of Suwanee and Eden Bay that are just a short drive away from Mineral Mound's state park and golf course. Visitors to the park area seem to be somewhat underwhelmed with the lack of amenities, but it's the direct lake access and the pier to Lake Barkley that appeal to those looking for a peaceful retreat in the area.
Once your watercraft is launched at the ramp into Lake Barkley, the exploration on the water begins. A left turn takes you west down the Cumberland River towards the Tennessee River. A right turn will guide you south to the sprawling water paradise known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. This massive forest is home to campgrounds, the Woodlands Nature Station, where you can see wolves and coyotes up close, and an elk and bison prairie. There's even a planetarium and observatory to gaze at the wonders in the sky with unencumbered views. While Mineral Mound State Park's grounds may be small, the expansive golf course and lake access make it a launch point for fun in Kentucky.