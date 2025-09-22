Kentucky's Peaceful State Park Boasts Scenic Lakefront Views And 18 Holes Of Championship Golf

The Mineral Mound State parking lot and entrance is next to the intersection of Interstate Highways 24 and 69 in Eddyville off of Gregory Road, just a couple of miles south of the downtown area. While there is no camping or RV parking permitted at the park, Eddyville is a quaint and isolated town that's home to about 3,000 residents and a main drag with several hotel options, and in neighboring Cadiz, there is a year-round resort offering outdoor fun. There are also vacation rental homes in the neighboring towns of Suwanee and Eden Bay that are just a short drive away from Mineral Mound's state park and golf course. Visitors to the park area seem to be somewhat underwhelmed with the lack of amenities, but it's the direct lake access and the pier to Lake Barkley that appeal to those looking for a peaceful retreat in the area.

Once your watercraft is launched at the ramp into Lake Barkley, the exploration on the water begins. A left turn takes you west down the Cumberland River towards the Tennessee River. A right turn will guide you south to the sprawling water paradise known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. This massive forest is home to campgrounds, the Woodlands Nature Station, where you can see wolves and coyotes up close, and an elk and bison prairie. There's even a planetarium and observatory to gaze at the wonders in the sky with unencumbered views. While Mineral Mound State Park's grounds may be small, the expansive golf course and lake access make it a launch point for fun in Kentucky.