Kentucky's Land Between The Lakes Is A Sprawling Recreation Water Paradise To Camp, Kayak, And Watch Wildlife
For outdoor lovers, most places fall into one of two categories: truly unique travel experiences for those with specific interests, and versatile Swiss Army Knife destinations that have something for everyone. Think of magnets like the iconic Grand Canyon, where each rim allows you choose your own adventure. Kentucky's Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area fits into the latter category, offering an eclectic mix of aquatic adventures, wildlife, and a sprawling network of scenic hikes.
The 170,000-acre paradise earned its name because it's bookended by Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. The two massive bodies of water converge at the Barkley Canal, combining to make the largest manmade body of water in the world. The resulting shoreline and surrounding green expanse create a massive natural playground, perfect for camping, kayaking, and watching wildlife.
Paddle, camp, and see wildlife at Land Between the Lakes
As its name suggests, Land Between The Lakes offers plenty for water lovers. The recreational area's 26 boat ramps give visitors several access points to the two lakes. One of the best ways to explore is on a kayak, which offers a sense of calming serenity with minimal disruptions to the local wildlife. With nearly 300 miles of pristine shoreline, it's truly a paddler's delight. The Ginger Bay Water Trail is a popular spot overlooking limestone bluffs, a stunning sight whether you're on water or on land.
The park is home to a menagerie of wildlife, offering a chance to watch or even have direct encounters with exotic creatures. The Elk and Bison Prairie lets visitors travel back in time to a landscape untouched by man. The 700-acre gated preserve has herds of bison and elk roaming freely in the countryside. The Woodlands Nature Station offers a more immersive experience, where visitors can observe all kinds of wild animals up close, including the endangered red wolf which is native to the region.
Landlubbers who don't want to get wet can hop aboard four-legged transport. Equestrian types will find plenty to enjoy, with 106 miles of horseback riding trails and campsites with hitching posts. Visitors can also explore the region on foot, with 261 miles of trails for all skill levels.
Planning your getaway to Lake Between the Lakes
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area is awash with camping areas and facilities to make your stay comfortable. With 1,400 campsites, including developed campgrounds and backcountry sites, it offers something for everyone. If you'd rather have a roof over your head, head to nearby Murray, a charming Kentucky city regularly voted "America's friendliest small town."
The nearest airport to Land Between The Lakes is Nashville International Airport. From there, it's a 90-minute drive northwest. The best way to get around the area is by car, as local public transportation options are limited.
While summer does have the most opportunities for recreation, it also brings the hottest weather and the biggest crowds. Instead, plan your trip during the shoulder season, such as late spring or early fall. Be sure to bring weather-appropriate clothing and gear to match your ambitions, and check local conditions before hitting the park. Remember to obtain all the necessary permits you may need ahead of your trip, especially if you plan to camp in the backcountry.