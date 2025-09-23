Steer Clear Of This Featherlike Caribbean Creature To Avoid A Painful Rash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caribbean waters are some of the bluest, clearest, most inviting on Earth. It is difficult to walk along one of the sun-dappled, palm-fringed beaches in this paradisiacal archipelago and not bound straight into the water; people literally envision their retirements as years spent bobbing and floating on the gentle Caribbean tide. But beautiful as these waters undoubtedly are, they pose hidden dangers to swimmers, like the occasional rip tide and flesh-eating bacteria found in sargassum seaweed.

If that's not menacing enough, there are also dangerous creatures to be aware of, like great white sharks and box jellyfish. Shark attacks are not super common around here, though a handful of non-fatal attacks have been recorded near the Bahamas over the last 15 years, and the box jellyfish (not to be confused with its namesake Australian cousin, the deadly box jellyfish) carries a potent, pain-inducing sting.

Another, less obviously threatening, creature to watch out for is Macrorhynchia philippina, better known as the stinging bush hydroid. Feathery organisms resembling spindly seaweeds, hydroids are actually a class of small invertebrates closely related to jellyfish and sea anemones, with 3,700 currently known species. Stinging bush hydroids can be found alone or in colonies, with each individual growing to only fractions of an inch. They thrive in temperate waters across the world — their west Atlantic habitat ranges from Brazil to North Carolina — and range in color from black and white to pink and other hues.