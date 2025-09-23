The Emergency Item Passengers May Not Realize Is Banned On Carnival Cruise Ships

If you're packing for a cruise, chances are you're thinking through what items you may or may not need on board in an emergency. The boat provides life vests, but will it have other necessities? Although it's not incredibly common to travel with emergency communication devices, the gadgets are actually banned on Carnival Cruise ships for good reason.

Emergency communications equipment more complex than your iPhone is probably banned on your Carnival ship, a cruise line that may not actually deserve the negative criticism it seems to get from travel enthusiasts. This includes everything from Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (or EPIRBs), internet equipment, satellite dishes or phones, and communications scanners. EPIRBs are brought to sea to signal for help from rescue authorities nearby via satellite. This is the device to have if you fear you may need to send out a distress signal while at sea, but it's probably not allowed (or necessary) on your ship. The average Joe likely won't bring these items on board with them; however, if you plan to live on a cruise ship full-time, need special equipment for a job, or are just super paranoid about getting lost at sea, this may be a problem.

Certain pieces of communication equipment are banned for good reason: they can interfere with the ship's tech. If you're concerned about communicating with other passengers while on your cruise, especially children who may be unsupervised, many cruise lines have apps now that you can message other members of your party through.