This Short But Spectacular Trail Outside Colorado Springs Has Epic Mountain Views Along Historic Rail Routes

It sounds like the start of a fairytale: cross seven wooden bridges and at the end, you'll meet a troll, who blocks the path to greener pastures. Although in the case of the Seven Bridges Trail, just 20 minutes outside Colorado Springs, it's not a troll that awaits you at the end. Rather, you'll find a more difficult part of the hike that rewards you with epic views of the mountains and valley, and a wildflower-filled meadow in the springtime.

Seven Bridges may be short — at about 3.4 miles roundtrip (plus an extra 1.4 miles total to/from the parking lot), it takes around 2-3 hours to complete — but it's spectacular. Its picturesque seven wooden bridges have made it one of the most popular trails in Colorado Springs for locals and tourists alike. Plus, it's both family-friendly and dog-friendly, so there's something for everyone in this moderate trail in North Cheyenne Cañon.

Part of the Seven Bridges Trail follows a narrow-gauge railroad bed built in the height of Colorado's last gold rush. When gold was discovered in Pikes Peak in the late 1800s, the mining town of Cripple Creek emerged to serve the area, and only narrowly escaped becoming another one of Colorado's abandoned ghost-mining towns. In 1901, a railroad was built to transport gold ores from Cripple Creek to Colorado Springs for processing, and that's the route that partially follows the Seven Bridges Trail today. Besides that, you can expect to see impressive granite outcrops and small waterfalls as you walk along this shady trail in a lush landscape covered by aspen forests. The trail follows and crosses North Cheyenne Creek, which offers a soothing, meditative soundtrack to the hike and the perfect place to cool off.