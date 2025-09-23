This Short But Spectacular Trail Outside Colorado Springs Has Epic Mountain Views Along Historic Rail Routes
It sounds like the start of a fairytale: cross seven wooden bridges and at the end, you'll meet a troll, who blocks the path to greener pastures. Although in the case of the Seven Bridges Trail, just 20 minutes outside Colorado Springs, it's not a troll that awaits you at the end. Rather, you'll find a more difficult part of the hike that rewards you with epic views of the mountains and valley, and a wildflower-filled meadow in the springtime.
Seven Bridges may be short — at about 3.4 miles roundtrip (plus an extra 1.4 miles total to/from the parking lot), it takes around 2-3 hours to complete — but it's spectacular. Its picturesque seven wooden bridges have made it one of the most popular trails in Colorado Springs for locals and tourists alike. Plus, it's both family-friendly and dog-friendly, so there's something for everyone in this moderate trail in North Cheyenne Cañon.
Part of the Seven Bridges Trail follows a narrow-gauge railroad bed built in the height of Colorado's last gold rush. When gold was discovered in Pikes Peak in the late 1800s, the mining town of Cripple Creek emerged to serve the area, and only narrowly escaped becoming another one of Colorado's abandoned ghost-mining towns. In 1901, a railroad was built to transport gold ores from Cripple Creek to Colorado Springs for processing, and that's the route that partially follows the Seven Bridges Trail today. Besides that, you can expect to see impressive granite outcrops and small waterfalls as you walk along this shady trail in a lush landscape covered by aspen forests. The trail follows and crosses North Cheyenne Creek, which offers a soothing, meditative soundtrack to the hike and the perfect place to cool off.
How to get to the Seven Bridges Trail
Getting to the Seven Bridges Trail is quite convenient, since Colorado Springs has its own airport just 20 minutes from the center, which services major airlines like American and United and has direct flights from places like Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas. Alternatively, Denver International Airport is less than 1.5 hours away, making it a breeze to get to Colorado Springs, one of the country's most underrated vacation destinations. To get to the trailhead, drive to the lot located past Helen Hunt Falls (named for the 19th-century author and activist, not the Oscar-winning actress). Note that there is limited cell phone service in the area, so it's not recommended to take a rideshare to the trail, as you may not be able to call a car to return. Walk along the road and railroad bed until you reach the marker of trail #622, the official name of the Seven Bridges Trail.
This trail is cool in the summer thanks to its shade, which means you'll find everyone and their mother there on the weekends. Consider going on a weekday or in the early morning to beat the crowds and snag a coveted parking spot too (some say late afternoon is a good time too). Otherwise, the off-seasons like spring and autumn will offer more colors and possibly more peace and quiet. Most people turn around after the seventh bridge in Jones Park, but it's also possible to continue on to connect with other trails. Note that if you do so, good shoes and hiking poles are suggested, since this portion of the hike features a 400-foot ascent, boulder field, and loose rocks and dirt.