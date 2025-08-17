Colorado's Once-Bustling Mine Town Is Now An Abandoned Village Tucked Into A Scenic Creek Canyon

In the shadow of towering Colorado mountains, hidden between the pines, you'll find a small village. The houses look like quaint Lincoln Log cabins, divided by rough hewn fences. Wooden porches, picnic tables, and old carts are waiting for their owners to step out of the woods and use them again. Once, it was the thriving mining community of Vicksburg, created in 1867 for the workers of the nearby mine and their families. At its peak, more than 600 people were living and working here. Then it was abandoned.

Long ago, there were many, many active mines and mining communities throughout the United States. At each location, workers would descend into the darkness to bring gold, coal, copper, and other minerals, like molybdenum, up from the earth. Typically, once the resources that the mining companies had been seeking were depleted, they and all the workers left, leaving the mining tunnels, structures, and even whole towns behind. For the most part, all that remains today are ruins.

For instance, Utah's once-booming mining town of Frisco is famous for its beehive kilns, but the majority of its buildings are ruins. There's even less of Pennsylvania's notorious "Burning Ghost Town," Centralia. Vicksburg is different. While the miners packed up and moved away by 1885 when the molybdenum was gone, a few of the buildings in this town were preserved instead of being allowed to deteriorate and rot back into the landscape of Clear Creek Canyon.