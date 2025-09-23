A Beautiful California Beach With Gentle Tides And Swimming Is Sadly One Of The State's Most Polluted

Something to consider when booking a trip to the ocean is whether the waters are clean enough to swim in. Unfortunately, some of the most scenic options are also considered to be the filthiest beaches in America. Take California's Coronado Beach, for example. Though it was named one of the country's best beaches of 2024, this gem has become too polluted for swimming. About 2.5 hours north, Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey (not to be confused with Mother's Beach in Long Beach) has a similar story. In the past, it ranked as one of the best beaches in Los Angeles County for its calm harbor waters and paddling opportunities. The city's department of public health has since issued a "beach area warning" for unsafe bacteria levels.

The department tests water samples from beaches all around LA on a weekly basis, checking for when the bacteria level rises above what's considered the safe standard. With a warning for the entire swimming area, Mothers Beach remains open (for now), but the department recommends avoiding going in. The high bacteria level could get you sick. Mothers Beach has faced water quality concerns on and off over the past couple of years — in 2024, it was named one of the most polluted beaches on the West Coast by the nonprofit Heal the Bay. The report noted that the area around Santa Monica Pier gets choked with urban runoff, and the beach (which sits just south of the Pier) is particularly susceptible to bearing the brunt of the pollutants because of the lack of circulation in its inlet waters.