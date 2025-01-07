L.A.'s 'Coastal Playground' Is A Sun-Soaked California Paradise Of Waterfront Hotels And Eateries

Blessed with near-perfect weather year-round, Marina del Rey offers a wealth of activities to satisfy sun-seekers and adventurers alike. Renowned for its water sports, this seaside enclave invites visitors to dive into the fun, ranging from parasailing high above the sparkling marina waters to jet skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. For a unique twist, try paddleboard yoga, a blend of balance and tranquility on the serene waters. If you'd rather explore the open seas, rent a boat for a leisurely sail or embark on a whale-watching excursion.

Mother's Beach is a 12-acre haven perfect for families, featuring calm waters, picnic tables, and a playground — all conveniently within walking distance of most hotels. For those who prefer to explore on two wheels, the 22-mile Marvin Braude Coastal Bike Path offers a scenic trail that winds along the coastline, ideal for cycling enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a leisurely ride while soaking in the ocean breeze.

One of Marina del Rey's greatest charms is its enviable location, offering easy access to many of Los Angeles' most iconic attractions. The City of Angels is also home to a wealth of exciting free experiences. Just a short stroll away lie the enchanting Venice Canals, a labyrinth of picturesque waterways, and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, a vibrant hub of street art, independent boutiques, and trendy cafés. A breezy bike ride will bring you to the historic Santa Monica Pier, with its classic Ferris wheel, or the lively Third Street Promenade, a shopper's paradise and performance hotspot.