These Beaches Are Considered The Filthiest In America

Many beachgoers are afraid of sharks. However, every coastal swimmer faces a considerably higher risk of being attacked by much tinier waterborne creatures. Certain beaches across the U.S. are teeming with microscopic pathogens like bacteria and parasites — and these critters don't need jaws to take a bite out of fun days at the shore.

Polluted beaches are a problem from coast to coast. Populated waterfront communities provide numerous sources of water contamination, including stormwater runoff tainted with raw sewage or dog walkers who neglect to clean up pet poop. Even beaches in rural areas can be spoiled by fecal matter from farm animals flowing downstream into the ocean.

Waterfront municipalities can minimize beach pollution by installing modern sewer systems and eradicating sources of contamination. Such efforts are certainly necessary to improve the following beaches, which rank among the dirtiest shorelines in America. During recent years, all of these coasts have been called out for excessively befouled water by eco-friendly organizations like the Surfrider Foundation, Heal the Bay, and Environment America. To provide additional information about how these beaches were chosen for this list, which is presented in alphabetical order, more details about our methodology are included at the end of this article.