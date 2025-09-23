A Secret Triple Waterfall With A Natural Slip 'N Slide Emerges In Southern California With Spring Rains

Three Sisters Falls feels like a little oasis in a region better known for droughts and deserts. The three tiers plunge into pools where you can dip your feet in or swim. If just a swim is not enough, check out the falls' natural waterslide formed by smooth granite rock shaped over time by water. It's an exhilarating experience that adds an extra layer of thrill to the visit. Keep in mind that the waterfalls only flow if there's enough rain. So, check the weather and online trail reports before heading out.

Other people prefer to climb up beside the falls for better views. However, local authorities advise being careful, as slipping and falling off the rocks can result in broken bones or serious injuries. Seasoned hikers recommend staying at the bottom, swimming in the pool between tiers in times of low flow only, and only attempting to climb up if you are experienced and have appropriate footwear.

To no one's surprise, the trail has become increasingly popular, followed by an unfortunate increase in littering and vandalism. Rangers patrol the area regularly, and signage urges hikers to pack out everything they bring in, including food waste and gear. After all, there are no trash cans on this trail.