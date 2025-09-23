A Secret Triple Waterfall With A Natural Slip 'N Slide Emerges In Southern California With Spring Rains
About 50 miles east of San Diego, a natural spectacle awaits those willing to work for it. The Three Sisters Falls is a hidden trio of waterfalls that come to life after spring rains. The hike here begins off Boulder Creek Road near the town of Julian, California, and while it's just around 4 miles round-trip from the Cha'chaany Hamuk Trailhead, the route leading to the falls demands respect.
The path descends steeply into a canyon, so every step down is one you'll pay for on the way back up. The first half is a dusty downhill trek with little to no shade, so embarking on this journey during heat advisory days is not recommended, especially as dehydration-related rescues are not uncommon. Due to loose rocks, switchbacks, and exposed inclines, the Cha'chaany Hamuk trail's difficulty is moderate to strenuous. Still, hundreds of hikers visit Three Sisters Falls each weekend. If you're certain you're physically prepared, this might be the perfect hike. Before you head out, it's important to note that the trail is periodically closed for heat advisories, especially during the warmer months. Be sure to check the USDA website before hitting the trail.
Experience Three Sisters Falls' famous natural waterslide
Three Sisters Falls feels like a little oasis in a region better known for droughts and deserts. The three tiers plunge into pools where you can dip your feet in or swim. If just a swim is not enough, check out the falls' natural waterslide formed by smooth granite rock shaped over time by water. It's an exhilarating experience that adds an extra layer of thrill to the visit. Keep in mind that the waterfalls only flow if there's enough rain. So, check the weather and online trail reports before heading out.
Other people prefer to climb up beside the falls for better views. However, local authorities advise being careful, as slipping and falling off the rocks can result in broken bones or serious injuries. Seasoned hikers recommend staying at the bottom, swimming in the pool between tiers in times of low flow only, and only attempting to climb up if you are experienced and have appropriate footwear.
To no one's surprise, the trail has become increasingly popular, followed by an unfortunate increase in littering and vandalism. Rangers patrol the area regularly, and signage urges hikers to pack out everything they bring in, including food waste and gear. After all, there are no trash cans on this trail.
Stay safe at Cha'chaany Hamuk or Three Sisters Falls
If you think you're experienced enough to take on the Cha'chaany Hamuk trail, keep these USDA safety recommendations in mind. First, wear strategic attire: a broad-brimmed hat, sturdy hiking boots with ankle support (these can also protect you against snake bites), and light-colored clothing to repel heat. Black or dark clothing is not a good idea. Make sure you put on sunscreen and pack snacks (like fruit, granola, power bars, and beef jerky) to recharge your energy. For emergencies, bring a backpack with a first aid kit, flashlight, and Motrin. The trail has no source of drinking water, so bring at least 2 to 3 liters per person. Also, there's no cell coverage on the trail, so download offline maps before heading out. However, running out of battery is always a risk, so for extra safety, consider bringing a separate GPS device.
Even for those who understand important solo hiking safety tips, it's not recommended to tackle this trail alone. After all, you and your companions can take care of each other if minor injuries or heat exhaustion occur. Important heat exhaustion signs to watch for include confusion, headache, fatigue, dizziness, and vomiting. In an emergency, quickly call 911, and the rescue team will be there as soon as possible. Finally, remember, Three Sisters Falls is not a party area. Alcohol is strictly prohibited here, as it dehydrates you and can cause dizziness. These conditions are potentially fatal on a trail where people have fallen to their deaths.
Plan your trip to Three Sisters Falls
Wondering where to spend the night near Three Sisters Falls? Some hikers camp near the falls or along the trail, but it's dispersed and backcountry camping. There is no developed campground, and campers need a permit from the Palomar Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest. Also, fires are prohibited due to the wildfire risk. If you are not experienced with wilderness camping nor have the proper gear (bear-proof food storage, bear spray, etc.), we strongly recommend you stay in nearby Julian, a town that flourishes with orchards in the California mountains, or Descanso, a community 40 minutes from the trail, where you can find developed campgrounds.
If you want a comfy bed, a nice shower, and air conditioning, hotels and cabins in Julian offer room rates ranging from $115 to over $500 a night, depending on the season. However, if you have the energy for an hour-long drive after the demanding hike, San Diego has plenty of hotels for every budget.
Finally, when reading Cha'chaany Hamuk trail reviews, always check the time of publication. Following a $1.57-million reconstruction in 2024, the trail now has a new parking lot, four vault toilets, a helicopter landing zone, underground water storage to help fight wildfires, and parts of the path have been reworked for safety. Even with these updates, the area isn't for everyone. But for those prepared to take on its challenges, the reward is a rare glimpse of wild California at its most spectacular.