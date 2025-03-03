The Best San Diego Hotels For Every Budget, According To Travelers
The Southern Californian city of San Diego is nicknamed America's Finest City for more than just its beaches, beautiful year-round weather, and laid-back lifestyle. San Diego has a great dining scene, and is considered by some to be the Craft Beer Capital of America. Add to those delicious elements the city's long history — best seen in landmarks like its Old Town and Spanish missions — and world-famous attractions like Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo, and there's no shortage of reasons to visit San Diego.
There's plenty to do and explore in San Diego, and your interests will influence where you should stay. You can stay in hip boutique hotels around downtown to be close to the city's best nightlife or check into a waterfront hotel for beach access and views for days. For a luxurious and quiet getaway, there are elite resorts set in sprawling properties with walking paths and plenty of wellness-oriented activities. No matter your accommodation preference, you'll find it in San Diego.
Of course, sometimes you're just looking for a nice stay on a tight budget, and while San Diego is not a cheap city to visit, there are still affordable hotels that are clean, comfortable, and convenient. With prices ranging from $100 to over $1,000 a night, these are our picks for the best San Diego hotels for all budgets (according to travelers' reviews).
Kings Inn San Diego
A mid-century-style budget hotel, Kings Inn San Diego is located on Hotel Circle in the Mission Valley neighborhood. As the name suggests, this part of town is packed with accommodation options, and the hotels in this area are generally cheaper compared to downtown or the beaches. Kings Inn offers one of the best values among them, and you can stay here on weeknights for around $100 per night, though prices can go above $200 on busy weekends.
For travelers in San Diego who have a car, the area is actually quite convenient (though parking costs $15 per day). While inland, Mission Valley is not too far from two of the best beaches in San Diego: Mission Beach and Ocean Beach. The hotel is only around a 10-minute drive to either Mission Beach or Balboa Park.
The hotel has a jacuzzi and a kidney-shaped pool that's heated year-round. Yelp reviewers noted that the rooms are spacious and clean, and travelers with families enjoy the pool area. The hotel rates don't include breakfast, but guests enjoy dining at The Waffle Spot located at the hotel. It isn't going to change your life, but King Inn San Diego is good value for money.
Old Town Inn
Old Town Inn is a family-owned and operated inn near San Diego's history and street food-packed Old Town. The inn is a very affordable option with 72 comfortable rooms equipped with all the expected creature comforts. Room rates range from $136 for low-season weeknights to upwards of $200 on summer weekends. Some rooms even come with a kitchen or kitchenette, which is great for extended stays or family travelers. You may not get Netflix on the flat-screen TVs here, but there is a DVD library and a board game collection you can borrow from. There's also a pool with a BBQ grill that guests can use.
We love that the hotel offers free parking (a rarity in San Diego) and free continental breakfast. For travelers who aren't driving, Old Town Inn is still convenient as it's about an eight-minute walk to the Old Town and the Old Town Transit Center. Plus, this hotel is pet-friendly and charges a $20 fee per pet. Guests reviewing their stay on Yelp say that the rooms are very clean and the staff is friendly.
The Pearl Hotel
The Pearl Hotel is a mid-century modern motel in the Point Loma neighborhood that originally opened in 1959 as a Sportsman's Lodge before it underwent major renovations and reopened in 2020. The mid-century modern architecture and the oyster-shaped pool in the center courtyard are reminiscent of Palm Springs, and the pool is filled with salt water. The guest rooms now boast Parachute bedding and artwork by local artists, with a stay here starting from around $150 on weeknights ($240+ on weekends).
The hotel's restaurant got an even more recent revamp, shifting to a new concept called Ponyboy with two alums from Addison (the only three-Michelin star restaurant in Southern California). In keeping with the mid-century theme of the hotel, Ponyboy's menu recreates nostalgic classics (think ambrosia salad and beef stroganoff, reimagined with barbacoa). Outside the hotel, there are limited parking spots available for a fee, but if you're driving an electric vehicle, parking is complimentary. Not driving? The hotel offers free bicycle rentals for guests.
Granger Hotel
Granger Hotel only opened in 2024, but it occupies a building with a long history. Located in the Gaslamp Quarter, the building dates back to 1904 and has housed many businesses over the years, including Merchant's National Bank. In its current iteration, Granger Hotel's lobby is lush with verdant plants throughout the space, while the 96 guest rooms have a clean design and feature furnishings that give a nod to the past.
A stay here comes with a complimentary continental breakfast, and guests also enjoy other amenities like free snacks on each floor and a welcome drink upon check-in. Granger Hotel is a private hotel, so only guests can access its Parlor Room cocktail lounge. The hotel does not offer on-site parking, but there is a public parking garage across the street, which costs $40 a day. The hotel's location is ideal for guests who plan to explore the Gaslamp Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods on foot. As the hotel recently opened, there are still deals available, with stays starting from around $200, but rooms also go for $400 and up.
The Lafayette Hotel and Club
The Lafayette Hotel was built during World War II in a Colonial-Revival style and underwent a major revamp in 2023 thanks to new ownership, and the refurbished historic landmark was voted one of America's best hotels in 2024. The new decor is ornate with unique themes within each space, including the maximalist lobby and its velvet chairs and banquettes. The guest rooms are also individually decorated, but all feature rich jewel tones. Nightly rates here range from $210 to over $300 on weekends.
One of the best parts of staying at The Lafayette is the dining and entertainment options. The current owner — Consortium Holdings — is responsible for many of San Diego's best bars, so great drinks can be expected from the on-site food and drink spots at the hotel. There's the 24-hour Beginner's Diner that looks like it comes straight out of the 1940s, while for the Oaxacan-inspired Quixote, the team recreated an old Catholic Church from Mexico. There's also Lou Lou's Jungle Room, a supper club and live music venue that hosts live jazz and other performances, and some of the guest rooms wrap around a large outdoor pool serviced by a colorful pool bar.
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
The Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel is conveniently located for anyone looking to visit San Diego's major attractions. It's right next to the San Diego Convention Center and across the street from Petco Park, and it is also within walking distance of the Gaslamp Quarter. There are 1,190 guest rooms within the 30-story building that are spacious and comfortable, all offering views of either the San Diego Bay or the city.
The hotel has a fitness center and a large heated pool overlooking the bay, and it also offers direct access to the Embarcadero for guests who want to take a walk or a run along the water. The on-site restaurant Hudson & Nash offers solid comfort food with generous portions. The displayed room rates (starting from $280 and up) include a mandatory $42 destination charge, but the charge does come with perks like a one-hour bike or kayak rental, $15 daily food and beverage credit, and transportation to Coronado Island (so you can hit the beach). Small pets (under 75 lbs) are allowed at this hotel for a $50 fee.
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
The towers of the Manchester Grand Hyatt are a recognizable part of the San Diego skyline, and they're on the list of the tallest buildings in the city. The Grand Hyatt is a waterfront hotel centrally located downtown, and many guests say that the location can't be beat. Between the 40-story Harbor Tower and the 33-story Seaport Tower, the hotel has over 1,600 guest rooms. All the rooms are spacious and come with 65-inch TVs and blackout drapes, and guests can also request bathrobes and slippers to get more cozy.
Even if you aren't staying on the top floors, you should still take advantage of staying in one of the tallest buildings in San Diego. Head to the Top of the Hyatt bar on the 40th floor for spectacular views of San Diego, or check out the family-friendly pool or adults-only pool that both offer spectacular views of the San Diego Bay. You can even get views from the 24-hour fitness center. Weekend rates can vary from $280 to more than $500.
Pendry San Diego
Pendry San Diego is a boutique hotel in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter catering to the young and stylish, although all are welcome. The guest rooms are decorated in a calming coastal palette and feature comfortable pillow-top mattresses. Guests also receive macaron treats during turndown service, and who doesn't love macaron treats? Rooms aside, Pendry has a rooftop pool, a highly-rated spa, and six different dining and drinking options. Many guests on Yelp noted the friendly service.
As you might expect from somewhere so stylish, the dining options at Pendry are delightful, featuring seafood restaurant Lionfish, Nason's Beer Hall, and the nightclub Oxford Social Club. The hotel stays lively through the night, so book a high floor in this 12-story hotel if you'd prefer to stay away from the noise. Stays at Pendry start at $380 a night, while valet parking is $65 a night. For guests who aren't driving or renting their own car, the hotel offers the Cadillac Ride & Drive program, where guests can borrow a Cadillac for up to four hours.
La Valencia Hotel
Nicknamed "The Pink Lady of La Jolla," La Valencia Hotel is a historic hotel that has been around since 1926. It was a favorite among Hollywood celebrities back in the day and hosted many famous names, including Gregory Peck and Ginger Rogers. Despite the hotel being almost 100 years old, the 114 guest rooms have been renovated to have a much more contemporary feel. The hotel also has an outdoor pool that looks out to the ocean and a 24-hour fitness center.
Guests should take advantage of the hotel's location, as it is just a stone's throw away from La Jolla Cove, one of the most photographed spots in the region. On-site dining received an upgrade in 2024 with the reopening of The Whaling Bar, now sparkling with a menu developed by Chef Brian Redzikowski. The hotel is also an easy walk to the restaurants in La Jolla. The average rate for a night at La Valencia hovers around $500 a night on weekdays and can go up to $1,000 on busy weekends. You can bring up to two dogs with you for a $50 (per dog) nightly pet fee.
Alila Marea Beach
The minimalistic Alila Marea Beach is located in northern San Diego, in Encinitas, one of California's most underrated beach towns. Many rooms boast views of the Pacific coastline or Batiquitos Lagoon. With a modern interior decorated with warm, neutral tones that blend with the surroundings, the hotel provides a quiet and relaxing escape. Some rooms come with an oversized private patio with a fire pit, the perfect cozy spot to wind down with a glass of wine at the end of the night.
The hotel is perched at the southern end of Ponto Beach, which guests can access via a staircase connecting to the property, so stop by the Beach Concierge before you head down to reserve your beach chair and umbrella. The California-Mexican restaurant VAGA sources locally as much as possible and is well worth dining at. There are a number of places to catch ocean views at this hotel, including VAGA, the more casual The Pocket restaurant, and the hotel pool.
Furthermore, it's easy to stay fit during your stay here. Not only does it have a gym, but the hotel also offers complimentary morning yoga sessions. You can even join a group on a beach run or a hike around the lagoon. An average night at Alila Marea Beach costs around $550.
Fairmont Grand Del Mar
The 400-acre Fairmont Grand Del Mar is a five-diamond resort with an old-world Mediterranean look and feel. All the rooms have marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, Le Labo toiletries, pillow-top beds, and goose-down pillows. Of course, with such a large luxury property, it's not just about the rooms.
First of all, there's a private 18-hole golf course. The spa is rated five stars by Forbes and features an adults-only pool, saunas, and whirlpools. Outdoors, there are hiking trails within the resort property itself with direct access to the neighboring Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. Alternatively, cool down in one of the four hotel pools, hit some balls (you can choose from tennis, pickleball, or padel), visit the archery range, or go horseback riding.
The hotel is also home to one of the best restaurants in California, the three Michelin-starred Addison. If you can't get into Addison, the hotel's other restaurant — Amaya — also serves excellent French cuisine. The renovated Lobby Lounge is a fantastic spot for cocktails, casual bites, or even afternoon tea. Rooms go for around $700 on weeknights to over $1,000 on peak season weekends.
Rancho Valencia
Tucked in a private canyon in Rancho Santa Fe just north of San Diego, Rancho Valencia is quiet luxury come to life. The guest rooms are Spanish-style suites (casitas, as the hotel calls them) and villas spread over the property's 43 acres. The smallest casita is larger than many city apartments at 900 square feet. The property offers a wellness-oriented experience starting with its renowned tennis program (there are 15 tennis courts, including three clay courts), plus recently added pickleball and padel courts. All hotel guests also have access to the spa amenities, such as the adults-only pool, hydrotherapy circuit, and dozens of daily fitness classes.
As Southern California's only Relais & Châteaux property, you can be assured of the quality of the dining offerings here. The Pony Room serves an excellent Baja-inflected menu using ingredients sourced locally, including from Rancho Valencia's own garden. The room rates here start at around $1,000, so it's certainly a splurge, but one that would be well worth it for those who can afford it. The hotel has a couple of Bentleys that guests can borrow on a first-come, first-served basis.
Budget options
While this list focuses on hotels, we understand that there are travelers on a tight budget who might be looking for hostels to stay at for a couple of nights. San Diego has quite a few good hostel options, whether you want to stay near the beach or in the heart of the nightlife. For beachgoers, Samesun Ocean Beach is a great option as it's located just a couple of blocks away from the beach. A bed in a shared dormitory-style room runs only around $30 to $40 a night (including free breakfast). The hotel has a 9.0 rating on Booking.com, and guests on Google say the hostel is clean and comfortable.
If you prefer to stay in the historic Gaslamp Quarter instead, HI San Diego Downtown Hostel is a good option. Rates start at $40 for a bed in a shared room, and it also comes with free breakfast. This hotel also has a game room with a pool table and board games.
Methodology
We compared prices of various San Diego hotels to curate this list of the best hotels, ensuring that we covered a wide range of budgets, from affordable inns to luxury resorts. We scoured reviews from various sources, including Yelp, Booking.com, and more. We also made sure that the list offers different options to explore the best of San Diego, from hotels in close proximity to downtown and nightlife to the ones located just a short walk away from one of the city's beautiful beaches.