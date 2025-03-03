The Best San Diego Hotels For Every Budget, According To Travelers

The Southern Californian city of San Diego is nicknamed America's Finest City for more than just its beaches, beautiful year-round weather, and laid-back lifestyle. San Diego has a great dining scene, and is considered by some to be the Craft Beer Capital of America. Add to those delicious elements the city's long history — best seen in landmarks like its Old Town and Spanish missions — and world-famous attractions like Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo, and there's no shortage of reasons to visit San Diego.

There's plenty to do and explore in San Diego, and your interests will influence where you should stay. You can stay in hip boutique hotels around downtown to be close to the city's best nightlife or check into a waterfront hotel for beach access and views for days. For a luxurious and quiet getaway, there are elite resorts set in sprawling properties with walking paths and plenty of wellness-oriented activities. No matter your accommodation preference, you'll find it in San Diego.

Of course, sometimes you're just looking for a nice stay on a tight budget, and while San Diego is not a cheap city to visit, there are still affordable hotels that are clean, comfortable, and convenient. With prices ranging from $100 to over $1,000 a night, these are our picks for the best San Diego hotels for all budgets (according to travelers' reviews).