Hidden In Mountains Is A California Town That Flourishes In The Fall With Foliage And Orchards
With warm temperatures and sunshine year-round, California probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you picture autumn. How can you possibly get into the pumpkin spice spirit without raking in the fall foliage, wandering through a pumpkin patch, or biting into a crisp apple at a beautiful, family-owned orchard? Thankfully, there are a few Golden State gems where you can experience the magic of the season, including the quiet mountain town of Julian.
Tucked into the majestic Cuyamaca Mountains in Southern California, the former mining village is home to an abundance of autumnal delights. From local apple orchards and cider mills to historical landmarks and vibrant leafy vistas, its fun-filled fall activities and picturesque scenery render it one of the absolute best fall destinations on the West Coast. Before you book your trip to some far-flung corner of New England, consider Julian for an idyllic autumn getaway right in California.
Orchard-filled Julian is famous for its apple pies
An hour east of San Diego, Julian is nestled deep in the heart of California apple country. Abundant with locally-owned orchards, it's no wonder that the quaint countryside town is a popular spot for autumn apple-picking, and home to some of the state's tastiest apple pies. Boasting a bushel of local pie shops, bakeries, and restaurants, there are plenty of places to bite into a slice of the classic dessert. Among them is the Julian Cafe & Bakery. Housed in a former 1800s general store, the town's longest-operating bakery serves the delicious dessert as a whole pie, or by the slice, baked with both pastry and crumb crusts. Another popular pie spot is the aptly-named Julian Pie Company, whose menu offers several apple pie variants including Dutch Apple and Apple Cherry Crumb.
If you're feeling inspired to pick apples to make your own pie, you can visit one of Julian's orchards. With varying crop availability, it's a good idea to check their websites for updates before choosing an orchard to visit. Apple Starr Orchards and Calico Ranch Orchard are just a couple of the apple-picking locales you'll find in the area. If you're looking for more than apples, try Julian Farm and Orchard. Open seasonally Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the U-pick farm hosts an annual Harvest Fest, featuring a pumpkin patch and other fall-themed festivities.
Witness autumnal beauty in Julian
If you're yearning for fall foliage, Julian is the perfect place to admire the vibrant autumn colors. Just make sure to plan your trip between late September and November during prime leaf-peeping season. Lined with 1800s-style storefronts and surrounded by mountains and trees, a stroll through Julian's historic downtown offers plenty in the way of leafy views. You can also take a scenic drive down Highway 79, then hop on Interstate 8 in Descanso to marvel at the colorful Manzanita trees. If you want to stretch your legs a bit, there are many hiking areas nearby, including the Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve, which resides on over 2,900 acres of oak woodlands and meadows. For a decent workout and stunning summit views, you can hike the 5-mile Volcan Trail, or for a lighter hike, try the 1.5-mile Five Oaks Trail, which overlooks Julian at the top.
Make a weekend out of it by checking into one of Julian's historic hotels or B&Bs. In the heart of town, the Julian Gold Rush Hotel is registered as a national historic landmark, harkening back to the late 1800s with romantic Victorian furnishings and rustic charm. For more natural surroundings, try the Butterfield Bed & Breakfast. The charming cottage sits on three acres of wooded hillsides and is a stone's throw away from all the apple-packed action of Julian. Given all the charming delights on offer, Julian definitely qualifies for a position as one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.