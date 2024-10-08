Hidden In Mountains Is A California Town That Flourishes In The Fall With Foliage And Orchards

If you're yearning for fall foliage, Julian is the perfect place to admire the vibrant autumn colors. Just make sure to plan your trip between late September and November during prime leaf-peeping season. Lined with 1800s-style storefronts and surrounded by mountains and trees, a stroll through Julian's historic downtown offers plenty in the way of leafy views. You can also take a scenic drive down Highway 79, then hop on Interstate 8 in Descanso to marvel at the colorful Manzanita trees. If you want to stretch your legs a bit, there are many hiking areas nearby, including the Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve, which resides on over 2,900 acres of oak woodlands and meadows. For a decent workout and stunning summit views, you can hike the 5-mile Volcan Trail, or for a lighter hike, try the 1.5-mile Five Oaks Trail, which overlooks Julian at the top.

Make a weekend out of it by checking into one of Julian's historic hotels or B&Bs. In the heart of town, the Julian Gold Rush Hotel is registered as a national historic landmark, harkening back to the late 1800s with romantic Victorian furnishings and rustic charm. For more natural surroundings, try the Butterfield Bed & Breakfast. The charming cottage sits on three acres of wooded hillsides and is a stone's throw away from all the apple-packed action of Julian. Given all the charming delights on offer, Julian definitely qualifies for a position as one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.