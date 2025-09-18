Why American Tourists Are Being Warned To Stay Away From Machu Picchu

Peru's Machu Picchu is a bucket-list destination for many of us; this ancient Incan city high in the Andes Mountains is truly one of the wonders of the world. But it may not be the best place to go right now. The U.S. Embassy in Peru has issued a warning for travelers about the ongoing protests over a proposed bus route change that have left some travelers stuck in the Machu Picchu area, and they've confirmed that they are working to get tourists out.

On September 16, footage on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed over 1,000 tourists stranded after protestors put rocks on the rail lines in Ollantaytambo, which is one of the gateways on the way to Machu Picchu. This effectively blocked people from being able to leave. Evacuations have been mounted to get many people out, but as of September 17, reports were that hundreds of people were still left there without a clear way out, via France24.

Peruvian officials said on X on September 17 that there would be a 72-hour pause on demonstrations to help get people out. If you or someone you know is stuck there, the U.S. Embassy has included a link to a Google form for travelers to fill out if they are still stranded without a way to get out of the area.