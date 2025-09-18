Why American Tourists Are Being Warned To Stay Away From Machu Picchu
Peru's Machu Picchu is a bucket-list destination for many of us; this ancient Incan city high in the Andes Mountains is truly one of the wonders of the world. But it may not be the best place to go right now. The U.S. Embassy in Peru has issued a warning for travelers about the ongoing protests over a proposed bus route change that have left some travelers stuck in the Machu Picchu area, and they've confirmed that they are working to get tourists out.
On September 16, footage on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed over 1,000 tourists stranded after protestors put rocks on the rail lines in Ollantaytambo, which is one of the gateways on the way to Machu Picchu. This effectively blocked people from being able to leave. Evacuations have been mounted to get many people out, but as of September 17, reports were that hundreds of people were still left there without a clear way out, via France24.
Peruvian officials said on X on September 17 that there would be a 72-hour pause on demonstrations to help get people out. If you or someone you know is stuck there, the U.S. Embassy has included a link to a Google form for travelers to fill out if they are still stranded without a way to get out of the area.
Protests could be ongoing in Machu Picchu
The U.S. Embassy in Peru noted that unexpected delays and cancellations of train trips in the area may continue to happen. They're encouraging those people who already have plans to travel to the area to contact their travel company or the train line directly, depending on how they booked their trip, for information on potential reimbursements. They also warned people to exercise caution and stay away from any protests as best they can.
The issue at hand is that the contract for the bus company that brings people to Machu Picchu from Aguas Calientes has expired, and there is disagreement over who should take over control of the profitable bus service. Protests started in early September, and the blocking of the rail lines seems to be an escalation of the issue.
Around 1.5 million people visit Machu Picchu each year, with many of the visitors coming from the U.S. While there have been issues with overtourism at the popular site, it's still a major economic driver in the local community and one of those once-in-a-lifetime destinations you don't want to miss out on.