New York Needs To Follow Paris, Vienna, And Berlin's Lead On Efficient And Affordable Mass Transit

The Big Apple may pride itself on being a global capital, but when it comes to public transit, it's not quite reaching its potential. New York City's public transit system is indeed problematic. Riders have pointed out the abysmal state of some subway stations, and even the government has reported that there are subway lines that tourists should avoid altogether.

Meanwhile, cities like Paris, Vienna, and Berlin are setting the standard for efficient, affordable, and accessible mass transit systems. In Paris, the government is spending €3 billion (around 3.5 billion USD) per year to elevate the system by modernizing infrastructure, expanding metro lines, and transforming daily commutes through its reliable service. Vienna consistently tops global rankings for quality of life, thanks in large part to its unlimited transit pass that costs only €1 (around 1.20 USD), although that fare will rise in January 2026 to around €1.27 (around 1.50 USD). And Berlin's extensive U-Bahn and S-Bahn networks, which integrate seamlessly with buses and trams, demonstrate how coordination and accessibility can keep a city moving smoothly.

Conversely, NYC's subway system — though iconic — is plagued by delays, aging infrastructure, and ever-rising fares. Instead of pushing costs onto riders, the city should look to global best practices that prioritize accessibility and affordability as public goods. Affordable transit means fewer cars, less congestion, and lower emissions. These are benefits that would extend to everyone in the city — residents and visitors alike.