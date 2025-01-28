The Absolute Worst New York City Subway Station, According To Riders

While it can be hard to pin down exactly what experiences riders had which made them unsatisfied with waiting for a train at Central Park North, surveyed passengers had issues with categories including personal security, people behaving erratically, homeless people using the subway for shelter, and general cleanliness. While the survey doesn't go into detail, riders on Reddit's r/nyrail have complained about rats, people selling or using illegal drugs, and harassment from fellow passengers. While there's nothing intrinsic about this subway station that makes crime more likely, there have been accounts of fights, knife attacks, electrocution, and a deadly fire, which may make riders particularly wary about this stop. The MTA has also reported to Spectrum News NY 1 that this station ranks among the highest for instances of people walking on subway tracks, which is extremely dangerous.

While it doesn't make for as exciting a headline as random subway violence, the biggest issue referenced in the survey was cleanliness. While you might know not to trust an empty subway car, there's not much you can do to avoid a dirty subway station — and it can be a tough issue to fix. Tragically, after the COVID-19 pandemic, more homeless individuals were forced to take shelter in the subway. When more people live at a station and less people are using it for its intended purpose, it's going to be difficult to keep the station clean and safe.