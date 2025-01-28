The Absolute Worst New York City Subway Station, According To Riders
With rows of red columns, the Central Park North–110th Street station has a striking appearance. Unfortunately, that may not always be the only striking thing about this station. According to the same 2022 Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) survey of passengers that warned us to avoid taking the D Train, Central Park North–110th Street has the worst overall rating of any subway station. Visitors doing their best to navigate New York City's efficient but chaotic subway system may have issues with this train stop, especially after dark.
The problem with the station isn't the trains that stop there. The 2 and 3 trains, which both stop at Central Park North, have satisfaction rates that hover right around the average. The station itself, however, had staggeringly poor reviews, with just 19% of riders surveyed saying that they were satisfied or very satisfied with their experience in the station. While there were other stations that received poor ratings, like the 116th St. stop on the 6 train line and the 3rd Ave.–149th St. station, the closest runners-up for the lowest ratings received 29% satisfaction ratings, leaving the Central Park North–110th Street station in the dust.
What's wrong with the Central Park North--110th Street station?
While it can be hard to pin down exactly what experiences riders had which made them unsatisfied with waiting for a train at Central Park North, surveyed passengers had issues with categories including personal security, people behaving erratically, homeless people using the subway for shelter, and general cleanliness. While the survey doesn't go into detail, riders on Reddit's r/nyrail have complained about rats, people selling or using illegal drugs, and harassment from fellow passengers. While there's nothing intrinsic about this subway station that makes crime more likely, there have been accounts of fights, knife attacks, electrocution, and a deadly fire, which may make riders particularly wary about this stop. The MTA has also reported to Spectrum News NY 1 that this station ranks among the highest for instances of people walking on subway tracks, which is extremely dangerous.
While it doesn't make for as exciting a headline as random subway violence, the biggest issue referenced in the survey was cleanliness. While you might know not to trust an empty subway car, there's not much you can do to avoid a dirty subway station — and it can be a tough issue to fix. Tragically, after the COVID-19 pandemic, more homeless individuals were forced to take shelter in the subway. When more people live at a station and less people are using it for its intended purpose, it's going to be difficult to keep the station clean and safe.
How to stay safe while you wait for your train
While subway riders are generally dissatisfied with the Central Park North–110th Street station, the New York City subway as a whole is generally considered safe, and efforts have been made to make it safer — but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions at stations like Central Park North where people waiting for the train have reported concerns about their personal safety. Staying alert and using your best judgement are the best things you can do to stay safe. To stay aware of your surroundings, NYC.gov advises turning down the music in your headphones and turning off noise cancellation. If you're uncomfortable at any station, or while you're riding the train, leave. Head back up to street level and duck into a bodega. It's worth being a little late or spending the extra money for a taxi if you don't feel safe.
While you wait for the train, stay far back from the edge of the platform, and consider keeping your back to a wall in the station. Whenever you can, try to stay in areas with other people. If there are 10 people waiting for the subway, you're a lot safer than if you're waiting by yourself. Keep your eyes open without staring at strangers. Although it can be tough when you're exploring a new city, do your best to seem confident of where you are going, stay calm, and walk fast like a New Yorker.